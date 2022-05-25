 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas shooting prompts heightened police presence in Albany schools Wednesday

APD police stock

The Albany Police Department

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

In response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 elementary school-aged children and two teachers, Greater Albany Public Schools had a heightened police presence on Wednesday, May 25

GAPS had eight Albany Police Department officers, plus the school resource officer Curtis Bell, floating around schools Wednesday.

“We are thankful for our partnership with law enforcement, and our common commitment to ensuring students are safe,” interim-superintendent Rob Saxton said in a message to parents. “The district has taken numerous precautions to ensure safety at our schools, and will continue with these practices with increased vigilance as we close out the school year.”

The Corvallis School District has no current plans to have a heightened police presence at schools this week, according to CSD spokesperson Kelly Locey.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

Reporter

