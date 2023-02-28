Several staff members from Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave. in Corvallis, walked out during the school day Tuesday, Feb. 21 as an expression of their frustrations surrounding student behavior in and outside of the classroom.

The next day, around 30 teachers and classified staff from both Linus Pauling and Cheldelin middle schools met with Superintendent Ryan Noss and other district administrators to discuss ways in which the district can help support staff moving forward.

What led to the walkout?

Staff members at both middle schools have reported an increase in challenging student behaviors, including students not being able to sit through a full class period, using harsh language, refusing simple requests from their teachers and, in a couple of instances, acting out physically toward their teachers.

Noss said a Cheldelin staff member attended a recent school board meeting asking for extra support from the district.

“There was a situation, but there's kind of a broader conversation we're having about how to support our middle schools,” Noss said.

On Feb. 16, a Linus Pauling student made a verbal threat at school in reference to a weapon. The Corvallis Police Department conducted an investigation that same day and determined there were no means to carry out the threat.

Linus Pauling administrators met with staff the following Tuesday — the day of the walkout — to discuss the student incident and communicate the next steps following that incident. After administrators informed staff that the threat was not credible, eight staff members left the building for the day.

The teachers who left the building declined to talk with Mid-Valley Media for an interview.

How behavior is handled

Noss said the district uses a “continuum of consequences” when making decisions around student discipline. Consequences for behaviors depend on frequency and severity: Are many different students engaging in these behaviors, or is it the same handful of students? What are the specific needs of the individual students involved? Do they have an individualized education plan?

All of these factors and more are taken into consideration when determining how to discipline students. Kim Johnson, Corvallis middle schools coordinator, mentors both middle school principals and said she plans to look at school-reported data to determine the best way to move forward.

“What are our current behaviors, expectations and consequences?” Johnson said. “We will rewrite any of those that need to be tightened up or rewritten, and then pick the ones that are causing the most issues to the school and then just really focus on those with fidelity.”

Once the most pressing issues have been identified, the principals will work with their teachers to come up with supports and resources that can be asked of the district. These could include things like additional support staff in the hallways, trainings and a stronger district presence in the schools.

While students act out in the classroom at times, Noss and Johnson said non-structured time — such as passing periods in the hallways — are when the majority of behavioral incidents occur.

“We are coming out of a challenging period of time and we have work to do to help students to be successful,” Noss said. “I think that there have been challenges and I also feel optimistic about things that we can do to help to address those.”

Noss said he plans to return to the schools in a couple of weeks to follow up with staff on how things are going. In the meantime, Johnson will support middle school staff in reinforcing expectations and identifying strengths and areas to improve upon.

Overall, Noss said he felt the Feb. 21 meeting was a positive one.

As far as sharing information, district spokesperson Kelly Locey said she tries to balance sharing messages in a timely manner, with waiting to communicate until all information has been collected. With safety-related issues, Locey said it is crucial to have all the necessary information before sending out a message.

“We definitely take our staff safety seriously and understand that that’s a big piece of retaining our staff,” she said.

She added that the district also must provide a learning environment for all of its students, and that includes students with behavioral challenges.

“As a district, it’s really important to us to hold both of those and to figure out how we do it,” Locey said. “I don’t think there’s always a perfectly prescribed path, and with some of the challenges over the last few years, we’ve had to refigure out what that looks like.”