Remote instruction program will end for Albany schools

Earlier this month, Greater Albany Public Schools notified families enrolled in what the district calls the Remote Instruction Model that the current academic year will be the last year of the remote program.

Many families in the district took advantage of the program during the pandemic, and now the federal funds used to support it have been spent. In-person instruction remains the district’s primary education model, according to a statement the district posted Tuesday.

“When our COVID numbers were high at our schools, RIM offered a terrific opportunity for students to stay home and receive quality instruction,” GAPS Interim Superintendent Rob Saxton said in a statement. “As COVID diminishes, we will be expecting students to return to in-person instruction at our schools and RIM will end as an option.”

Online learning will continue to be offered through Albany Online. Families will soon receive information on how to register students for their boundary school.

