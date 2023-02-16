The physician and administrator who helped bring a medical school to Lebanon and served as its dean for a decade has been elevated to the job of provost.

Western University of Health Sciences tapped Paula Crone after a nationwide search for the post where she’ll oversee all the school's 10 colleges in two states.

Crone served as the associate dean in charge of the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Northwest from its inception in 2009 to 2012.

The Oregon medical school graduates more than 100 physicians each year with doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees. Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland, founded in 1887, was the state’s sole medical school before the arrival of COMP - Northwest.

The university placed Crone in charge of both the college’s Lebanon and Pomona, California campuses in 2012, according to a news release.

Crone graduated from COMP in California in 1992 and worked as a family medicine practitioner in Oregon. She directed a family practice residency program that started in 1987 at Eastmoreland Hospital in Portland.

Eastmoreland closed under bankruptcy in 2004.

She consulted with Samaritan Health Services from 2005 to 2009 on developing the hospital system’s graduate medical education. Crone also served on the Oregon Healthcare Workforce Committee that recommends changes to the state’s healthcare policy-making board.

That committee in its inaugural year recommended Oregon get ahead of an anticipated 58,000 health care worker deficiency.

“Put simply, the gap between the work that needs to be done and the number of available workers is so big that we have no choice but to do the work differently,” the committee concluded.

Crone and her 23 peers suggested the state pay down education debt for primary care providers; overhaul the state healthcare payment system to deemphasize expensive specialists; and more closely scrutinize the mix of patients, staff skills and numbers of staffers in primary care facilities to get ahead of an anticipated 58,000 health care worker deficiency.

Crone is an experienced fundraiser and booster, credited by Western University with putting together a steering committee more than 13 years prior that still influences the school’s Oregon operations and bringing in more than $30 million for scholarships, research and medical education equipment.

The university’s board of trustees apparently took note.

“We’ve watched closely the profound impact that Dr. Crone has had on shaping the Western U. Oregon campus,” said Elizabeth Zamora, university trustee board chair, in the news release.

Western University opened a Northwest campus for its College of Health Sciences in 2021 after its purchase in December 2020 of a furniture store in Lebanon for $2.85 million, according to Linn County records.

The university is targeting 60 graduates each year from each of its doctorate programs of physical therapy and occupational therapy.

A $22.5-million legal windfall in 2022 positioned Western University to expand its COMP - Northwest campus and build a third Lebanon campus for behavioral health programs.

Crone told the Albany Democrat-Herald at the time she “couldn’t be more excited” about a $22.5 settlement to be forwarded to the university from Jeff Heatherington, CEO of a Medicaid provider that had sued the state, alleging Oregon Health Authority put it out of business.

“This is huge,” Crone said.

Heatherington sat on the university’s board of trustees and a fundraising body, the school’s advancement board.

Portland-based Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Healthcare in 2018 purchased a former Weyerhaeuser mill site in Lebanon for $3.85 million. Heatherington said he hopes the school will expand onto the 145-acre property at the end of Milton Street.

Related stories: