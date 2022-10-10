OSU's giant sequoia sculpture combines art and research to learn about climate change

Artists and scientists are coming together to create something both beautiful and educational on the Oregon State University campus: an 80-foot sculpture of a giant sequoia that portrays the impacts of climate change on old growth forest.

John Grade is the artist of the sculpture titled “Emeritus,” which will be suspended within a sequoia grove in OSU’s Memorial Union Quad where three 80-year-old sequoias already stand.

“It's sort of a kind of a ghost tree; it's referencing something that's not there,” Grade said. “Ultimately the piece is about where trees are going and where they're leaving, just in terms of where the climates are allowing them to grow.”

Putting together the sculpture itself is no small feat; teams of volunteers from the campus and surrounding community are making thousands of pieces of Alaskan yellow cedar and resin casts, linked together with fishing line to create the form of a hollow tree. Portions of the sculpture will be burnt to emphasize wildfires’ effect on the trees.

Once linked together, a team will climb the live sequoias and suspend the sculpture from cushioned straps so as not to harm the trees around them.

In the evenings, a series of 24 low-voltage lights will gently illuminate the translucent sculpture.

“So there it's more like a beacon; you're across campus and you see this glowing thing in the trees,” Grade said. “If you come in her,e you’ll see the beauty of the objects, but you’ll also read about the fact that we are collecting science, and you’ll start thinking about how art and science are very different things.”

OSU College of Forestry researchers will be collecting all kinds of data from the trees during the sculpture’s 14-month stay in the quad, including how the sequoia trunks expand and contract based on weather variations, DNA from rainwater to detect which organisms are present in the trees and bioacoustic data to monitor which bird species visit the grove.

Matthew Betts, a professor in the OSU College of Forestry, said the research methods to be employed in this spot reflect OSU’s work in the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest located in the western Cascades.

“Sequoias aren't doing too well because fire prevalence has increased massively in the western US since the mid-'80s,” Betts said. “And so it begs the question, ‘What's going to happen to forests with climate change?’”

To measure how the sequoia trunks expand and contract based on weather variations, researchers will put a dendrometer around the base of the tree, something Betts described as like a “heartbeat monitor” for the tree. This will indicate how climate change affects the upper, mid and low canopy of the trees.

Researchers will be collecting rainwater in small buckets around the trees to detect which organisms are present. By using what’s known as the eDNA approach, researchers can DNA sequence the water to see all of the biological material rain has touched on its way down through the canopy.

“It’s a simple and efficient way of finding out all the things that live in the forest canopy without having to climb up all the time and do little samples of things,” Betts explained.

The bioacoustic data from birds will be collected via song meters — high resolution recorders that pick up mammal vocalizations, from which artificial intelligence can then identify which birds are singing in the trees.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Peter Betjemann, director of OSU’s Arts and Education Complex, said he believes this work is special because the physical features of the piece are engaging without being didactic.

While the piece does not necessarily tell people what to think about sequoias and the changing climate, once people feel the thick, insulated bark of the burned trees, the information may start to come together on its own.

“One of the things we hope that not just students, but community members, take out of the piece is the activation of a space with which they are familiar in a new way that makes them see the space more deeply,” Betjemann said. “The artwork invites you to walk in there to touch that sequoia bark and you immediately learn something that is related to the form of the work itself.”

Related stories: