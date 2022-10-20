OSU Trustees will discuss goals, new building projects

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet Friday, Oct. 28 to discuss President Jayathi Murthy’s 2023 goals and consider advanced building projects involving Withycombe Hall in Corvallis and the OSU-Cascades Innovation District in Bend.

Trustees will also discuss the 2023 board work plan and assess the 2022 board results. They will hear reports on advancing equity, inclusion and social justice, and discuss legislative matters, fundamentals of board governance and the Elliott State Research Forest.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union in Corvallis from 9:30 a.m. until 2:40 p.m.

Board committees will also meet Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Horizon Room beginning at 8 a.m. Here is what they will discuss:

The Executive & Audit Committee will meet from 8 to 10:30 a.m. to consider the committee’s annual work plan, an external audit report and a report from the Office of Audit, Risk Compliance. They will also discuss a report from the Office of General Counsel, the Annual Compliance & Ethics Program Report and at-large position vacancies.

The Finance & Administration Committee will meet from 10:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. to consider the committee’s annual work plan and several building projects, including the Collaborative Innovation Complex and Washington Way improvements on the Corvallis campus and dock renewal for Oregon State ship operations. They will also hear an update on the 2023 fiscal year operating budget and a report from the Department of Finance and Administration.

The Academic Strategies Committee will meet from 2:20 to 4:55 p.m. to consider the committee’s annual work plan and a workplace safety report. The committee will hear briefings on faculty affairs and Extension & Engagement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Members of the public may attend in person or virtually at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/osu-board-trustees-video-stream.

Board and committee agendas and meeting materials will be posted as they are available at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings.