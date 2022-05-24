OSU presidential candidates visit campus, here's what they had to say

The two semi-finalists from which the next Oregon State University president will emerge — Charles R. Martinez and Jayathi Y. Murthy — visited the Corvallis campus Monday and Tuesday this week to meet community members and answer questions about how they would lead if selected.

Murthy is the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Martinez is the 12th dean of the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin.

Each candidate had two questions-and-answer sessions with the community in the morning, and then gave a presentation and answered more questions in the afternoon.

The process stood in stark contrast to the hiring push that resulted in the selection of F. King Alexander, who resigned under a cloud last year. Alexander was hired through a secretive process that left the public in the dark about the candidates for the job until the board voted to offer it to him.

Ultimately, a report by law firm Husch Blackwell concluded King contributed to systemic failures in responding to sexual and relationship violence during his time as president at Louisiana State University. The fallout from the report and ensuing statements from those close to the situation resulted in Alexander’s resignation at OSU in March 2021.

Charles R. Martinez

A central theme throughout all of Martinez’s talks was his experience as a first-generation college student. He emphasized that first-gen students are not simply a photo op for the university but part of the school’s fabric of excellence.

Martinez earned his bachelor's in psychology from Pitzer College. He attended the California School of Professional Psychology for his master's and Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

Martinez worked at the University of Oregon for 22 years in various positions, including vice president for Institutional Equity and Diversity and director for the Center for Equity Promotion, before relocating in 2019 to UT Austin.

His specialized area of research is in Latino/a health disparities, and he said he plans to bring an “equity lens to leadership.”

“This is not a moment to be quiet,” Martinez said. “This is a moment to be stronger about what we care about.”

Both Martinez and Murthy briefly addressed how they know the university’s community members are still healing from the King controversy, and that they recognize the need to gain the community’s trust if selected as president.

Jayathi Y. Murthy

During her talks, Murthy shared her experience as a woman in engineering, and how oftentimes she finds herself to be the only woman in the room.

“I came to engineering from the outside,” she said. “I’ve always found the boundaries of engineering to be much too constrained.”

Murthy grew up and received her undergraduate degree in India before coming to the United States to receive her master’s and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at Washington State University and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, respectively.

The work she is most proud of at UCLA, Murthy said, is building up the “Women in Engineering at UCLA” program, which supports the full participation of women in engineering. Murthy was the first woman dean at UCLA Engineering.

In her Tuesday afternoon presentation, Murthy said she would work to improve graduation and retention rates as well as accessibility for all students if selected as president.

Members of the public are encouraged to fill out the community input form if they attended any of the sessions to aid in the OSU Board of Trustees’ decision. The board is expected to make its decision by June 7, with the new president starting in July.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

