OSU picks someone to become next president but hasn't said who

The search for the next Oregon State University president could be nearing an end, with the Board of Trustees selecting on Tuesday, May 31 one of the two previously announced semi-finalists with whom to open contract negotiations this week.

Board members did not say which candidate it was and were careful not to use a gender pronoun.

The two semi-finalists — Jayathi Y. Murthy and Charles R. Martinez — visited the Corvallis campus Monday and Tuesday this week to meet community members and answer questions about how they would lead if selected.

Murthy is the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Martinez is the 12th dean of the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin.

OSU Board Chair Kirk Schueler said during Tuesday’s open session that he consulted with Gov. Kate Brown regarding the search process, and will consult with her again this week about the selected candidate.

“The appointment of the president and approval of the contract will be brought back to the full board for a vote, so this will not be the final decision over this employment,” Schueler said.

The board plans to reach a decision by June 7, with the new president starting in July.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.