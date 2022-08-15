OSU offers in-state tuition to all members of federally recognized Tribes

Members of all 574 federally recognized Tribes will be eligible for in-state tuition at Oregon State University starting Fall 2022, regardless of which state they live in. Luhui Whitebear, assistant professor and center director for Kaku-Ixt Mana Ina Haws, said the policy change is an example of putting talk into action.

“Some of the efforts started picking up a little bit after the land acknowledgement training we did a few years ago for the Board of Trustees,” Whitebear said. “This is an example of actually doing something with those kinds of statements.”

OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said the tuition policy is the result of conversations that took place over the last several months between university leaders, enrollment management and many others regarding educational access to members of Indigenous communities across the nation.

“Some of these efforts are very cumulative but this one is very intentional,” Clark said. “It really takes into consideration generations, if not centuries, of real impact in Native Americans and Native American Tribes.”

Portland State University announced a similar tuition policy two weeks before OSU. As Oregon’s land grant university, however, Chief Diversity Officer Scott Vignos said it is particularly important for OSU to take this step to acknowledge the impact of the history of the formation of land grant universities on Tribal nations throughout the country.

“OSU’s tuition policy also complements the many efforts made by the university to support Indigenous students and communities,” Vignos said. “These efforts include opening the Dr. Griggs Center for Black and Indigenous Student Success, which provides culturally responsive academic support services; creating the munk skukum Living Learning Community to provide an immersive environment for students to explore Native and Indigenous identity and build community; and launching the Indigenous Studies Minor in the School of Language, Culture and Society.”

Clark said the change is not an effort to grow admissions, but rather an opportunity to do the right thing at the right time.

The policy is coupled with the Oregon Tribal Student Grant Program, which provides assistance up to the cost of attendance for students who are enrolled in the Nine Tribes of Oregon.

Many Tribes are not federally recognized, however, and Vignos said as other Tribes acquire federal recognition, enrolled members will be eligible for in-state tuition.

Whitebear said the national number of American Indian and Alaska Native students in college is not very high due to inaccessibility and a history of genocide. Still, she said, the hope is that this change will bring more students to the university.

“It happened kind of fast in some ways, and kind of slow,” Whitebear said. “It's definitely something that people have been asking for. Hopefully it provides some additional access, and I'm just really thankful that it's happening.”