OSU graduates more than 7,000 in return to in-person commencement

Oregon State University students lined a road at the heart of the school’s campus Saturday morning, June 11, nearly ½ a mile of black gowns and mortarboard caps standing at the end of years of study.

The school handed out 7,574 diplomas at a mostly-packed Reser Stadium, the first in-person graduation ceremony in three years, with students moving right to left their tassels in the colors of 11 colleges.

Cameryn Tan wore three.

“If I find something that doesn’t have my heart, I can make the transition to something else,” she said.

The now-ex-OSU student with law school ambitions graduated wearing the maize yellow, copper and royal blue tassels of the colleges of agriculture, business and Earth, ocean and atmospheric science — the basis for environmental policy jobs, Tan said, and lots of options.

Tan said she’s the first in her family to graduate from college in the U.S., a handful of close family making a flight from Houston to watch.

Compared to that metropolis, she said, Corvallis seemed small. And it became a tight-knit community, she said, once she found groups of students, then teachers, then people outside the college who helped her feel welcome in town.

“People truly care,” she said.

Fernando Arellano’s family piled into two cars and drove 14 hours from Los Angeles.

He wore a candy lei and a wreath of shiny golden foil he hoped would help stand out before the stadium crowd.

“So my family can spot me at least,” Arellano said.

Arellano said he spent three years in Bend studying natural resources and working with Oregon Department of Forestry as a wildland firefighter during a pair of the worst fire seasons in state history.

He said the switch to the Corvallis campus for the end of his program, earning a degree, walking off the field with his diploma — none of it had sunk in.

“I won’t feel it until September starts and I realize I don’t have to go back,” he said. “Until then, we’re going through the motions.”

Arellano and the students around him were cut off by intermittent shouts of “go, Beavs!” and throwing their arms in the air, sending a stadium wave down the line line of queued graduates-to-be.

Inside the stadium, the ceremony unfolded in marches and flag salutes and school cheers.

University administrators awarded an honorary education doctorate to former president Ed Ray, the school’s fourth-longest serving from 2003 to 2020, before the arrival of F. King Alexander.

Veteran Benny Beaver performer Anders Rosenquist wore the mascot’s tail and gloves in what he said is tradition for outgoing wearers of the costume. He pointed and yelled at the mascot, and beaver and Rosenquist fell to stadium turf in a brief wrestling match.

Rosenquist said he was crushed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on his career as Benny, logging two years of curtailed events and a canceled Elite Eight in 2020. But he saw his school go to the LA Bowl and has hopes for the incoming students who will replace graduates.

“I know who’s in suit today,” Rosenquist said. “I recruited him.”

But students weren’t only missing Division I basketball tournaments. Speakers addressed COVID-19-related shifts to online learning and Zoom meetings even during the school’s most populous year.

The university added 2% over its fall 2020 school year, starting the 2021-2022 year with 34,108 students.

Student body president Dhru Patel described a freshman year marked by adjusting to the weather and on-campus life in Corvallis before moving to time at home, learning by web application.

Patel signed off asking his classmates to take more time — for others, and the planet and themselves.

"I think we can all agree that our time at Oregon State University has been nothing but eventful," he said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

