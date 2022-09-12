Oregon State's new president learns the lay of the land

Jayathi Y. Murthy began her role as President of Oregon State University on Friday, and in her 10 days since moving to Corvallis, she’s already decided the city has some of the best pizza she’s had.

The Indian food is also excellent, she added.

Murthy’s presidency was announced June 7 after a long hiring process. She previously served as the dean at UCLA Engineering and started the “Women in Engineering at UCLA” program to promote a sense of safety and belonging for women in the male-dominated field.

Similarly, OSU has the Society of Women Engineers, and Murthy said she plans to work with diversity officer Scott Vignos to continue increasing representation and building a respectful climate for women in engineering. She said the university, however, has already done a wonderful job in doing so.

“This is very near and dear to my heart,” she said.

So far, Murthy said, she does not miss anything about Los Angeles — the serene greenery is a welcome change from the chaos and traffic of Southern California.

“The farmers market has got to be one of my favorite places I’ve been to,” she said. “Such beautiful produce. … I’ve been there twice already.”

Murthy recalled her visit to Oregon when she was 21, while in a graduate program at Washington State University. She and her friends piled in a car and went to Crater Lake, a spot she has wanted to return to ever since.

“I had just come to the U.S,” Murthy said. “That’s certainly a big part of it now — getting back to the outdoors.”

She added that OSU has a large footprint across Oregon, and she plans to explore the university’s extension services in every region as a way to understand the state.

“I'm going to be making the rounds both inside the university and outside to understand what the drivers are, what the issues are, what's working really well and what needs work,” Murthy said. “Nothing in a university of this scale can really happen without relationships and without collaboration.”

Learning and connecting with students is the highest item on her agenda, she said. While the school year does not start until Sept. 21, she has already spoken with student leaders who came to campus early to prepare for their leadership roles.

“I'm looking forward to understanding what their concerns are, what their needs are,” Murthy said.

But before the school year starts, Murthy plans to check off one Oregon must-do: travel a few hours east this weekend for the Pendleton Round-Up.

“I even bought a cowboy hat,” she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

With lots of new ideas circling around in her mind, Murthy said she is ready to hit the ground running.

“We’re in this together,” she said.

Related articles: