Oregon State has its next president, Jayathi Y. Murthy

Jayathi Y. Murthy will be the next president of Oregon State University, the OSU Board of Trustees announced Tuesday morning, June 7.

The vote was unanimous.

She will begin her role Sept. 9, succeeding interim-president Becky Johnson, who has led the university since May 2021. The board voted on a five-year employment agreement with the university.

Murthy will be the first woman of color to lead OSU.

“This is the right place and right time,” Murthy said in a news release. “I am very impressed by Oregon State University. OSU is well-positioned to address the many challenges in how higher education will be best provided in the years ahead thanks to the university’s excellent faculty, staff and leaders, and its commitment to student success, inclusive excellence and its long experience and leadership in online education.”

Murthy is the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science. She is the first woman dean at UCLA Engineering and started the “Women in Engineering at UCLA” program, which supports the full participation of women in engineering.

She grew up and received her undergraduate degree in India. She received her master’s and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Washington State University and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, respectively.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Murthy and the other presidential semi-finalist, Charles R. Martinez, visited the OSU-Corvallis campus May 23 and 24 to give presentations and answer community members’ questions. Those who attended, both virtually and in person, had the opportunity to fill out a community input form to aid in the trustees’ decision.

The presidential search process was much more open this time around than it was for the selection of F. King Alexander, who resigned in March 2021 after a report came out revealing King contributed to systemic failures in responding to sexual and relationship violence during his time as president at Louisiana State University

King’s hiring was not made public until the board had already voted to offer the position to him.

Murthy said she plans to grow faculty research, scholarship, creativity and innovation by continuing to hire and retain excellent staff. She also hopes to advance diversity, equity and inclusion by expanding college access and providing already enrolled students with strong support services.

“I do not believe in exclusivity or in excluding certain students,” she said. “That’s not the future I see for OSU. I see broad access for all qualified learners.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.