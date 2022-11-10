Oregon State enrollment tops 35,000 for the first time

Enrollment at Oregon State University has surpassed 35,000 students, the highest it’s ever been.

That number includes students who attend school in Corvallis, Bend, Portland, Newport, La Grande and Ecampus. OSU is the largest university in the state for the ninth consecutive year.

Nationally, colleges and universities have seen declines in enrollment, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Graduate and undergraduate enrollments in schools across the country declined by around 1% this year.

But OSU's enrollment has been on the incline for several years, including during the pandemic. In 2020-21, it matriculated more than 23,000 students and that number climbed to 34,000-plus last year.

Oregonians make up 69% of the OSU campus in Corvallis, and 79% at OSU-Cascades in Bend. OSU has enrolled students from all 36 counties in Oregon.

“Oregon State University is committed to be the most accessible and highest quality university possible,” OSU President Jayathi Murthy said in a press release. “Record enrollments among students of color and first-year students and increasing numbers of non-resident students are evidence that Oregon State is increasingly seen as a destination for an inclusive and excellent education and a gateway to success in graduate school, life and career after graduation.”

The number of students attending OSU via the Ecampus program has grown substantially. There are now 10,679 students using this virtual education format.

First-year students increased 8.3% compared to last fall, including an 11.5% increase in first-time students from high school and a 2% increase in new transfer students.

Students who identify as a person of color now make up more than 29% of OSU’s overall enrollment.

The number of graduate students has slightly declined since last fall, with 5,387 students enrolled. More than a third of those students are Oregon residents.

The average GPA of incoming students from high school is 3.64, and The Honors College now enrolls 5.8% of all undergraduates.

“I am proud that as Oregon’s statewide university, OSU admitted every qualified Oregon student who applied for admission,” Murthy said.

