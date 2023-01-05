Oregon releases guidance for supporting 'gender expansive' students

The Oregon Department of Education released guidance for state school districts on supporting gender expansive students on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The 48-page document details everything from defining terms, including “gender expansive” — an umbrella term to describe those whose gender identity falls outside of perceived societal norms — to pronoun use, anti-discriminatory practices and more.

“School districts have a responsibility to provide a safe and affirming educational environment for all students, including gender expansive students,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said in a news release. “Affirming and supportive educators, schools, families, friends, and communities are shown to increase academic success, feelings of belonging, and reduce negative mental health outcomes.”

Around 8% of Oregon students identify as transgender, questioning or gender expansive, according to self-reported data from sixth-, eighth- and 11th-grade students in 2020. More than 40% of these students reported seriously considering suicide in 2020, and national research from 2022 show that those who live in accepting communities report lower attempted rates of suicide than those who do not.

"It's critical that we continue to work towards ensuring that Oregon's gender expansive students have access to all the same opportunities for learning, achievement, and success as their peers — without fear of discrimination and harassment,” Governor Kate Brown said in a statement.

This guidance replaces the previously released guidance from 2016, which was one of the first statewide guidance documents in the nation to assist K-12 schools in supporting transgender students.

What it includes

The document outlines guidance on the myriad of challenges gender expansive students face each day: self-expression in schools, discrimination and harassment, student privacy, binary school uniforms, student records, facilities access, school activities and more.

Students’ civil rights are violated when schools and school employees engage in gender identity discrimination or allow others to engage in such discrimination, the document states.

Discrimination against gender expansive students may pose a legal risk to school districts in many instances, including forcing students to wear clothing inconsistent with their gender identity, overlooking bullying and barring LGBTQ+ clubs and attire.

While Oregon law gives schools autonomy in determining whether to make a records change, students who have been denied a requested name change have a right to a hearing.

Gender affirmation

As soon as a student asserts their gender identity, the document says, the school should begin treating that student in alignment with their gender identity. Once a supportive action plan has been decided upon, schools should inform teachers of the student’s name and pronouns, update the student’s records and update school-issued materials with the student’s name.

School districts should create welcoming environments by training staff, using inclusive and welcoming practices and messaging students and families of these policies.

The document outlines student support and safety plans for gender expansive students, as these students often face higher levels of harassment and bullying than cisgender students. Many students miss class due to bullying, which impedes academic success, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

The document includes guidance for gender-affirming care in schools. Some services that are more likely to occur in schools are social affirmation through gender marker, name and pronoun use, mental health services and access to facilities and gender-inclusive health education.

Services that are more likely to occur within a community health clinic or school-based health center are access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries.

Facilities access

In Oregon, 44% of transgender students were unable to use the school bathroom aligned with their gender.

The Department of Education is encouraging school districts to invest in safe and affirming bathrooms and locker rooms to support student safety at school. Some schools have single-user restrooms or locker rooms available, and these may be offered as an option but should not be offered as the only option.

Requiring gender expansive students to use only a single-user facility and prohibiting them from using facilities that align with their gender identity, could constitute discrimination under Oregon law, the department warns.

In cases where students are separated by gender to participate in physical education, students should be permitted to participate in accordance with their asserted gender identity. Schools should also be prepared to accommodate students who do not feel safe playing contact sports on either team, the guidance says.

In terms of athletics, not allowing students to participate in athletics in alignment with their gender identity may violate Oregon’s nondiscrimination rules. Schools that have sports with gendered athletic uniforms should develop uniform policies with consideration of gender expansive students’ needs.

The document outlines staff training and support and complaint processes and includes supplemental resources for supporting gender expansive students.

An index defines more than 30 terms around gender and sexual orientation, which is not the same thing as gender.

The guidance was developed over the course of 1 1/2 years in partnership with students, families, school districts, organizations and state agency partners, according to the department. During this time, Gill said in a letter, there were “record numbers of proposed and, sometimes, passed legislation, political vitriol and dehumanizing media coverage against gender-affirming education and health care nationwide.”

Nevertheless, “ODE is committed to modeling statewide support for gender expansive students and clarifying the expectations of school districts in these efforts,” Gill said in the letter. “By joining together and relying on the gender-affirming laws, policies, and community connections we already have in place, we can make school a place where all students and all educators can thrive and support each other every day.”