New Oregon State president could be announced Tuesday

The next President of Oregon State University could be announced Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. in the Memorial Union Horizon Room, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis. If appointed, the candidate under consideration will begin their job in July, succeeding interim-President Becky Johnson.

Jayathi Y. Murthy and Charles R. Martinez are the two semi-finalist candidates. Both visited the OSU-Corvallis campus May 23 and 24 to meet community members and they said how they would lead the university if elected. The board announced they had selected a candidate to offer the job to May 31, but they did not say who it was.

Murthy is the Ronald and Valerie Sugar Dean at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science, and Martinez is the 12th dean of the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin.

Murthy spoke at OSU about being a woman in engineering, and how she was most proud of starting and building up the “Women in Engineering at UCLA” program, which Murthy said supports the full participation of women in the field. She was the first woman engineering dean at UCLA.

Martinez shared his experience as a first-generation college student, emphasizing that first-gen students should not just be a photo op for the university, but part of the school’s fabric of excellence.

The open presidential search process is more transparent this time around than it was for the hiring of past president F. King Alexander, who left the university in March 2021 after a report came out concluding he had contributed to system failures in responding to sexual violence during his time at Louisiana State University.

The public had not known Alexander was hired until the OSU Board of Trustees had already voted to offer the job to him.

A special board meeting will kick off the morning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a press conference and then an outdoor reception to welcome the president-elect at the Student Experience Center Plaza.

The meeting and press conference can also be viewed virtually, with the Zoom link available at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings/board-trustees-06072022.

