Mid-Willamette Valley schools respond to mental health 'crisis levels'

Students' mental health reached crisis levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, and local school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley are responding with increased counseling programs, hiring more mental health professionals and a focus on social-emotional learning in the classroom.

“If students don’t have their mental health, physical health, basic or social service needs met, that engagement and success in school is going to look really different,” Rachel Smith, district nurse for Greater Albany Public Schools, said.

Smith noticed students increasingly struggling with mental health early in the 2021-22 school year, she said. Likewise, Joseph Leykam, mental health program manager for the Corvallis School District, said the cities it serves are seeing a similar rise in student mental health concerns.

All of this follows national data showing an increase in the use of crisis services, such as hot lines, crisis responses and the emergency department.

As students have reintegrated into schools, Smith said, they’ve gotten to know and trust their teachers, counselors and other support staff.

“I think it's been easier to identify because we've been able to rebuild a lot of those trusting relationships in person,” she said.

New and existing programs

Seemingly presciently, in 2019 the Corvallis School District launched a comprehensive behavioral health clinic owned and operated solely by the school district — the first of its kind in the state, Leykam said.

The clinic provided more than 3,500 hours of therapy and skills training to 290 students during the 2021-22 school year. Leykam said school counselors and social workers have reported increased mental health challenges affecting everything from attendance to class transitions.

Corvallis has hired 18 mental health clinical staff, and the school district has increased funding to ensure there is a trained school counselor or social worker in every building. These mental health services and programs are paid for through a blend of federal, state and local funds, Leykam said.

To the east, GAPS has also made it a priority to have a counselor in every school. Prior to the pandemic, counselors were stationed only in middle and high schools and a handful of elementaries. This year, when students return to school, they will see for the first time counselors in every building.

These positions are being paid for with Student Investment Account funds, which are noncompetitive grants available to all Oregon school districts.

GAPS created last year a Health Services Team, made up of the counseling, nurse and staff departments, to help support students’ holistic needs. One of the top priorities for GAPS is a focus on social-emotional learning, which helps students develop the skills necessary to understand their feelings and respond accordingly.

“To be able to give that moment to pause and reflect before reacting is really important, because sometimes when we can't identify emotions, we don't necessarily respond accordingly,” Smith said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

And even amid nationwide staffing shortages, all of these positions have been filled.

“We have had really good responses from interested community members who want to join our GAPS team,” Smith said. “We've had really good outcomes and I think everyone is set to go for day one, which is really exciting for us.”