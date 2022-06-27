Meet your new Corvallis schools administrators

Franklin K-8 and Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis will have new administrators, beginning July 1.

Amy Wright will be the new Franklin K-8 principal, filling the vacancy left by Craig Harlow, who now works with the Salem-Keizer school district.

Wright has worked in education for 22 years, both for the Corvallis School District as a middle and high school teacher and Greater Albany Public Schools as an assistant principal at North Albany Middle School.

“Amy brings strong leadership skills to her role at Franklin,” Superintendent Noss said in a news release. “Her experience as a teacher at all three levels provides her with a broad perspective on the skills students need to be successful. This is an asset for Amy as the principal of a K-8 school.”

Dennis Foster Jr. will be the new Cheldelin assistant principal, filling the vacancy left by Jon Strowbridge, who is now the interim principal.

Foster has worked in education for 15 years, as a special education teacher in Eugene and Corvallis.

“Dennis is a charismatic leader who connects well with students,” Noss said in a statement. “He has a great deal of middle school experience which will enhance the school's culture. I am excited to see him connecting with students and supporting their successes.”

