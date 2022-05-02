Meet the new Philomath High principal

Mark Henderson has been selected as the new principal of Philomath High School, succeeding interim-principal Brent Belveal. Henderson will begin his position with the district July 1.

Henderson has served as the assistant principal and athletic director at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis for the past three years. He has also been the principal of Corvallis Online since 2020.

Prior to his work at Crescent Valley, Henderson was the dean of students and assistant principal/athletic director at Monroe High School in Monroe, Washington for seven years.

Henderson has worked in various teaching and administrative roles in Seattle, Yakima, Vashon Island and Seatac, Washington, and Mayer, Arizona. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Pacific Lutheran University and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from City University in Bellevue, Washington.

“We want to ensure we hire candidates who bring instructional leadership, expertise, and a heart for students and staff to work in our schools,” said Philomath School District Superintendent Susan Halliday in a press release. “We look forward to Mr. Henderson’s energy and commitment to Philomath.”

