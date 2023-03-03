Andrea Castañeda Pérez was named the 2023 Youth of the Year representative at the 18th annual Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis luncheon Friday afternoon, March 3.

More than 100 community members attended the event to show support for the three nominated teens in the competition.

Each year, Corvallis teens apply to be the Youth of the Year — a long and arduous process which includes writing essays, conducting interviews, making speeches and learning to present oneself as a professional young adult.

A junior at Corvallis High School, Pérez shared her story about how isolated she felt during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she fell into unhealthy habits and was diagnosed with depression.

“In my room, I had a large mirror I passed by day after day, and I would notice things I wasn’t happy with,” she said. “Before I really knew what was happening, I had slipped into an unhealthy routine, and the more time I was in my room, the worse my bulimia and binge eating had become.”

Pérez talked about how there was no one around to help her understand what was going on.

One day, she ran into a neighbor who shared her own experience with something similar, and Pérez said it felt good to have someone to connect with and validate what she was going through.

Once things started to return to an in-person setting, Perez joined the Training Teens for Tomorrow program at the Club. She works with the after school program at Garfield Elementary, Garfield Gecko Club, and connects with students who are bilingual.

Looking back on her childhood of being very young and only speaking Spanish, Pérez said she understands the struggle of not being understood, and she wants to do everything in her power to prevent others from feeling that way.

“I now know that I want to go to college and pursue becoming a teacher, a life event I never thought I would be alive for,” she said. “I want to help kids translate the world so that they never feel isolated, or that no one understands what is going on in their life.”

Pérez said she plans to attend Western University’s teaching program because of the large Hispanic population, a community she believes will give her a great start.

As the Corvallis winner of Youth of the Year, Pérez received the $6,000 Dr. Bob & Billie Holcomb Family Fund Scholarship from the Benton Community Foundation.

She and the two other teen finalists, Ash Herford and Cynthia Cisneros-Ruiz, each received a free laptop from Plemmons Gallagher Cook Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors.

All three finalists said they hope to become a teacher and inspire others.

Herford was Friday’s runner-up, receiving a $3,500 scholarship from the Mario & Alma Pastega Family Foundation.

Also a junior at Corvallis High School, Herford shared her story about being homeschooled and having to learn social skills at a later age than most. Through joining the Training Teens for Tomorrow program, Herford said she gained confidence and public speaking skills that shocked her when she watched videos of herself speaking.

“My experience showed me how capable I am at making connections,” Herford said. “Starting conversations used to be difficult, but now It finally happens naturally. In reflecting on why I wanted to put myself out there in the first place, this is what I really wanted to learn.”

As the third place winner, Cisneros-Ruiz received a $2,000 scholarship from the Corvallis Elks Club.

A senior at Corvallis High School, she spoke about the deep isolation she felt during the pandemic, a feeling that was compounded when her brother suddenly passed away.

Cisneros-Ruiz’s best friend, Kimberly, was the one constant in her life. The two met at the Boys & Girls Club.

“I began to spiral further into darkness,” Cisneros-Ruiz said. “Once again, my best friend Kimberly came to my rescue.”

Like the other two, she found the Training Teens for Tomorrow program, which provided an escape from her stress and worries about the future. She began volunteering at the Garfield Gecko Club, where she broke down language and cultural barriers by communicating with Spanish-speaking families.

“Speaking Spanish allows me to lead conversations and answer questions that Gecko families haven’t been able to ask,” Cisneros-Ruiz said. “In the end, the Club helped me find my passion — to be the one person in a family’s world who can provide them help and support so they can change their lives.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.