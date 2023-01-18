Linn-Benton Community College trailblazer retires

Those in Benton County who have taken courses at Linn-Benton Community College likely have Jeff Davis to thank for helping those aspirations become a reality.

Davis has worked for more than 30 years in the educational sector, nearly 15 of those as the Dean/Regional Director of the Corvallis Campus and Family Resource & Education Center. Those days, however, have come to an end.

Compelled by a firm belief that education is for everyone, Davis worked to expand educational access and literally open new doors for adult learners with the completion of Chinook Hall in 2022.

“I come from a family of builders,” Davis said, “and I found that I really have the inclination to build new things. It's fun to be involved in a project that grows capacity.”

Davis’ experience with LBCC began when he attended the college as a student in the '80s. He first attended the University of Oregon before deciding it was not a good fit. He then worked for a few years in the steel and hospitality industries and went to LBCC until he decided on a major.

“Things started to click,” he said.

Davis found he was drawn to behavioral sciences and psychology and finished those degrees at Oregon State University. His educational career began at Lane Community College, where he worked as a dean of continuing education and extended learning for five years.

In 2008, he returned to LBCC and served on the governing board of the Early Learning Hub of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties, where he and others learned to “work upstream,” as he put it.

“If you want to keep teenagers out of trouble, have them engaged in school. If you want them engaged in school, have them reading at grade level in third grade. If you want that to happen, have some positive experiences before kindergarten,” he said. “We do that here.”

Something Davis enjoys about the community college experience is the diversity of students; some students in the parenting education class are as young as 6 months old, while others in memoir-writing classes are over 100 years old.

One of the driving forces behind the opening of Chinook Hall was the Benton Center’s adage: "We do that here." The goal is to serve students’ educational needs in Corvallis, rather than send them to the Albany campus to attend class.

Retirement is a foreign concept for Davis, but he said he plans to travel, spend time with family and see where life takes him. He’s also taking notes on how retired folks in Corvallis spend their days.

“The retirees here are different,” he said. “They are often wicked smart and engaged. They love their community, and they vote. They pay attention to what's going on. I have thousands of really good role models.”

While Davis is now retired from LBCC, his involvement with the college is far from over. He’s taking writing and yoga courses and plans to stay connected in a way that is useful and valued without overstepping.

“I used to think there was sort of a caste system in higher ed,” he said. “But what I've learned is that some of the most impactful and meaningful work with adult learners is happening in community colleges.”

