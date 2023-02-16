Despite the growth in Sweet Home that has pushed the population passed 10,000, the Linn-Benton Community College's local facility has not experienced a commensurate boost.

So, the LBCC Sweet Home Center is shutting down.

Usage of the LBCC center, housed at Sweet Home High School, "has declined dramatically," according to a news release.

"Effective this month, the center will return to the high school for its use to support high school enrollment and space needs, and LBCC services will be offered at sites throughout the high school and community instead of the center," the release said.

The pandemic is partly to blame, according to the release.

The college still considers Sweet Home a priority, according to the release, and will continue to allow dual enrollment for Sweet Home High students, supporting them with weekly office hours.

"LBCC’s partnership with the Sweet Home School District remains vital," the release said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The college also serves local residents through community and extended learning, such as last month’s LBCC-sponsored early childhood education seminar provided to 11 participants at the Sweet Home Boys and Girls Club.

“Our rural outreach remains a very high priority,” LBCC President Lisa Avery said in a statement. “While the use of the Sweet Home Center has decreased over the past several years, this was a difficult decision to make due to the long history of the Center serving the community.”

Sweet Home School District Superintendent Terry Martin is optimistic that the relationship between the high school and the community college will grow.

“LBCC is welcome to use school district facilities whenever an opportunity arises for an in-person class, seminar, or workshop provided space is available,” he said in a statement.

Martin continued: "According to data recently released by the Oregon Department of Education, Sweet Home is one of a small number of school districts in the state that experienced enrollment growth from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2022. Families are discovering what a wonderful place Sweet Home is to live, work and learn.”

Related stories: