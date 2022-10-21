Letitia Carson's legacy celebrated at elementary school renaming in Corvallis

Around 150 people came out Thursday evening to celebrate the official renaming of Letitia Carson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood Drive in Corvallis.

The renaming ceremony included a ribbon cutting, speeches, performances and a tour of the newly renovated building.

Previously Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and then Wildcat Elementary in the interim, the K-5 school became Letitia Carson Elementary in September 2021. Three elementary schools in the Corvallis School District — Husky, Jaguar and Wildcat — went from being named after presidents to influential women of color.

During her life, Carson exercised her right to claim land as a Black woman for her family’s heritage, even though Black people were legally excluded from Oregon’s territory at the time.

“Letitia was a Black pioneer who demonstrated unimaginable grit in her life as a mother, an immigrant to an unwelcoming land, a homesteader, a direct market farmer, a plaintiff and a midwife,” said Principal Eric Beasley. “She was a local hero with an amazing story that we get to be part of as our school, sharing that story.”

Jan Michael Looking Wolf, a Native American flute player, gave a land acknowledgement and led everyone in an honor song. His great grandfather was the chief and treaty signer of the Grand Ronde Kalapuya Tribe.

Descendants of Carson herself were in attendance Thursday night.

Angel Harris, a community member and representative from the Letitia Carson Legacy Project, spoke about how special it is that Carson’s story will continue to be told and honored at the elementary school.

“The power of this day is that it doesn’t stop here,” Harris said. “The community still gets to enjoy the legacy of Letitia Carson living through this school name.”

The Letitia Carson Legacy Project began in 2019, when Lauren Gwin, associate director for OSU’s Center for Small Farms and Community Food Systems, had the idea to create a way to tell Carson’s story and inspire Black farmers in the area.

OSU, Oregon Black Pioneers, Black Oregon Land Trust and the NAACP Linn-Benton branch are working together on the project.

“It’s kind of amazing to think of what can be accomplished when people come together,” Harris said. “It just reminds me not to give up.”

The school’s fifth-grade leadership team led the public in a building tour, explaining the changes and how they benefit teachers and students.

“I’m proud of the teachers and their tolerance of the students,” said fifth-grader Juniper Allen. “Being a teacher is really hard, since students can be awesome one day and grumpy the next.”

Her friend, fifth-grader Anna Eveland-Dewan, said she was proud to go to a school named after Letitia Carson.

“It’s really cool to have our school named after this amazing woman,” she said.

