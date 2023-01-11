 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letitia Carson Elementary's garden is nature's classroom

Five-year-olds don’t usually go out of their way to eat green, leafy vegetables, but in the garden at Letitia Carson Elementary School in Corvallis, it’s a different story.

Kindergarten friends Alexander Anderson and Jules Prickett plucked leaves of arugula from the garden during recess on Tuesday, Jan. 10, enjoying a mid-afternoon snack that most adults might even find too healthy.

Their teacher, Kara Olsen, takes the kids out to the garden every day so they can get some fresh air while learning about living things like worms and plants. Staying dry in their colorful rainsuits and boots, Olsen’s students blow bubbles, splash around in mud and, sometimes, munch on edible plants.

Letitia Carson garden 01

Letitia Carson kindergarten students Zaiden Ruark, left, and Lucy Barmore work together to add water to the mud pie they were making in the school's garden Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, 2023.

“You don’t have to have very much for them to have fun,” Olsen said. “I like to follow their lead and excitement.”

This spring, the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation will support “Letitia’s Garden Club,” an after-school program integrating art, science, wellness, and community to enhance learning in the garden.

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation announced the awarding of $84,000 in IMAGINE grants — a sorta acronym of Innovation, comMunity, Action, chanGe, Inclusivity, collaboratioN, Engagement — to fund 29 programs in the Corvallis School District that provide real-world learning experiences and enhance student health and wellbeing.

Letitia Carson garden 02

Vincent Louderback, a kindergarten student at Letitia Carson Elementary School, makes giant bubbles during a visit to the school's garden on Tuesday.

Letitia’s Garden Club is a $4,000 program that will serve 75 elementary-aged students this spring.

“Budget limitations often mean that educators do not have the resources needed to implement their innovative ideas,” Angela Hubbard, interim executive director of the foundation, said in a news release. “Now more than ever, students need creative ways to engage with their school community and enhance their learning.”

Letitia Carson garden 03

Kara Olsen's kindergarten class at Letitia Carson Elementary School in Corvallis return to the classroom after a visit to the school's garden on Tuesday. Olsen's class visits the garden at least four days a week.

Olsen’s kindergarteners, however, get to test out the garden before the implementation of the gardening program in a few months. It has been around for about five years, and Olsen likes to incorporate some of her lessons in an outdoor setting where the kids can be engaged in a play-based way.

For example, she kept a pumpkin after Halloween so the kids could watch the decomposition process. Rather than have her students learn about the lifecycle on a worksheet in the classroom, she likes to bring them outside so they can watch it in real time.

Letitia Carson garden 04

Kara Olsen made several large bubbles for her kindergarten class at Letitia Carson Elementary School in Corvallis at the start of a visit to the school's garden on Tuesday.

In an educational environment filled with iPads and Chromebooks, sometimes it’s nice to get back to the basics.

“You can play with the mud,” said student Harmony Mitchell, wrist-deep in her squishy mud soup, “but you need to wash your hands.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

