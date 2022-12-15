Lebanon schools super Bo Yates rings bell on 30-year career

Lebanon's schools superintendent will retire at the end of December, stepping down from an education career spanning nearly three decades.

Yates led the district for three years where he grew up and graduated from Lebanon High School, according to a district news release. He was once a star running back and linebacker at Lebanon High.

He told district staff a medical condition will interfere with his work, and he will leave the district's top administrator post at the end of the 2022 calendar year, about 18 months short of his contract's mid-2024 end date.

Lebanon Community School District's elected board chose Yates, a long-time teacher, principal and leader in local education, to serve as interim superintendent in 2018, according to the release.

Yates guided the district through web-based learning and two years of mandatory masking and social distancing meant to halt coronavirus under one of the deadliest pandemics.

In 2019, the board hired Yates to fulfill a three-year contract with a starting salary of $140,000. Officials renewed the contract in May.

Temporarily, Jennifer Meckley, the district's assistant superintendent, will take on some of Yates' role before the board names an interim replacement in January.