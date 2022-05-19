 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC's Greg Hamann enters national hall of fame

Auel_220430-8998 (1).jpg

Dr. Greg Hamann giving his acceptance speech. 

 Courtesy of The American Association of Community Colleges

Linn-Benton Community College President Emeritus Dr. Greg Hamann will be inducted into the national Hall of Fame for The American Association of Community Colleges. Hamann served as LBCC president for 10 years and retired in 2020.

Hamann is one of six inducted into the Hall of Fame and receiving the 2022 Leadership Award.

While at LBCC, Hamann launched the Guided Pathways initiative, increased health care and career technical education programs, passed a bond initiative and led efforts in equity, diversity and inclusion.

"If I’ve learned anything over these past 40 years in higher education, I’ve learned that leadership is NOT an individual sport,” Hamann said during his acceptance speech. "I would not be here if not for the educators that I’ve worked for who saw some possibility in me way before I saw it in myself.”

