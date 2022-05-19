LBCC's Greg Hamann enters national hall of fame

Linn-Benton Community College President Emeritus Dr. Greg Hamann will be inducted into the national Hall of Fame for The American Association of Community Colleges. Hamann served as LBCC president for 10 years and retired in 2020.

"If I’ve learned anything over these past 40 years in higher education, I’ve learned that leadership is NOT an individual sport,” Hamann said during his acceptance speech. "I would not be here if not for the educators that I’ve worked for who saw some possibility in me way before I saw it in myself.”