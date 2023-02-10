Linn-Benton Community College will host a community open house from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Fireside Room of the college's Calapooia Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share their thoughts with LBCC staff about what they want to see in the agricultural center to be built in the near future. After the meeting wraps up, anyone interested is invited to join the staff in driving over to the site where the center will be built.

“As the community’s college, LBCC proudly provides education for all, and we are excited for the opportunity to put that into action in a way that supports our entire community, from our rural families to our industry partners,” LBCC President Lisa Avery said in a news release.

“The new LBCC Agriculture Education Center is an exciting project, but we can’t get it done without the community’s ideas and input.”

The funding for the agricultural center was made possible by an appropriation from the state legislature and a general obligation bond passed by the citizens of Linn and Benton counties.

Related stories: