LBCC to hold open house with a twist

Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14 for those who are interested in exploring the college’s more than 85 degree and certificate programs.

All those who attend the open house, “Explore LB”, will receive a 1-credit tuition waiver if they enroll this fall.

This will be the first time LBCC has held an event like this one, where potential students will get to meet the faculty and staff who represent top programs in healthcare, agriculture, business, applied industrial arts & humanities, education & social services and science & engineering.

Guests will be able to tour the campus, view class demonstrations and apply for fall on-site.

“Whether you are currently in the workforce and considering a career change, considering a next step after high school, or just curious about what your options are, we look forward to welcoming you,” said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of Institutional Advancement. “LBCC offers affordable, high-quality options that will set you on the path to success – and we are here to help our community every step of the way.”

Registration for the event is encouraged, but not necessary. More information is available at www.linnbenton.edu/explore.

