LBCC recreates CARmencement for graduation

Walk, ride or drive, Linn-Benton Community College graduates were determined to celebrate their success Thursday, June 9, at the Albany campus.

It’s the second year LBCC chose a pandemic-inspired drive-thru commencement. Vehicles decked out with painted windows, streamers, balloons and more paraded around campus, cheered on by college employees and supporters.

Graduating with an associate of general studies, Steven Pryor said it’s been quite an interesting time pursuing education. He was proud to have adapted and risen to the occasion. He’s considering moving to the Oregon Coast, hoping to find work with his degree, and to help people.

“I’d like to make an impact the same way others made one on me,” Pryor said. “They definitely gave me more confidence in a time where I needed it the most. I hope to spread that to others if I could.”

Studying heavy equipment and diesel technology, Francis Tice graduated under the applied industrial technology and transportation program. She learned to work on tractors, semis and other heavy vehicles. She’s already working at the college as an instructor’s assistant and aims to become an instructor by the end of next year.

Starting off at Portland Community College, Tice had to move when the pandemic hit. After comparing schools, she landed on LBCC, where she could get a hands-on education. She said that experience was priceless, although it was way more work than she expected.

“But it’s what kept me stable during the pandemic,” she said. “It helped me hang on. … It got me where I needed to go.”

Already working at HP Inc. for the past six years, Theodore Summers studied networking and systems administration under the science, engineering, math and computer science program. His work includes those areas as well as research and development. He and his employer both wanted him to get a degree.

“Even though I didn’t have the degree yet, I got a promotion this year,” Summers said. “Because I had committed, and done the work, and was in line to finish and get the degree, they promoted me.”

Enjoying a snack at the after-party, Summers said he liked the different style of graduation. Without many friends and family to help make a memorable day, having so many people unexpectedly rooting for him was a pleasant surprise.

The commencement route included stops for photos, shaking hands with college officials, picking up diplomas, and a few surprises, such as cupcakes by the Culinary Arts program, commemorative license plate holders and roses given to grads.

The community college graduated 714 students in the class of 2022, with a couple hundred expected to participate in the unique ceremony, according to Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of institutional advancement and the LBCC Foundation. Families were invited to an outdoor party in the courtyard held during the commencement.

“It gives us a chance to really celebrate the individuality of every graduate,” Boehmer said. “In CARmencement, each grad gets to go through the line with their families with them.”

Some students took advantage of the warm weather to stroll through. Unlike a typical commencement, some wore regalia, and some chose casual or fancy dress, adding to the personalization of the event.

It was back in January when LBCC officials chose a drive-thru ceremony to reduce the ongoing risk of COVID-19, as it did in 2021, Boehmer said, adding there will be a more traditional graduation next year. She said the feedback from last year’s event was great, giving the college confidence that this year’s would be just as meaningful.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” Hathai Sangsupan said about the students graduating. The biology and science instructor was one of those cheering as graduates made the circuit around campus. She wanted to make them feel appreciated and recognize their success.

Teaching through the pandemic has been difficult not only for instructors but also for students, Sangsupan said, forcing everyone to do things they never expected. One key to success she noticed was the positivity among some students as they stepped out of their comfort zone and tried new things.

Having worked at LBCC for four years, Sangsupan said she’s been impressed by the way community colleges focus on student success. With such a diverse student body, the instructors have seen pretty much everything and know how to accommodate or overcome challenges, she said.

“Many of my students are parents, or single parents, or older and coming back after a first career — so many different situations,” she said. “A community college is a great place for that.”

