LBCC bond measure passing in unofficial election results

In unofficial election results, voters appeared to have passed the $16 million Linn-Benton Community College bond that will fund new construction projects.

Support, however, wasn't even across Linn and Benton counties.

Linn County voters, who outnumbered Benton County voters, rejected the bond measure. But Benton County voters were more adamant in their support, offering a sufficient number of yes votes to tip the scale.

With counting stopped for the night on Tuesday, May 17, overall preliminary results show 59% of votes favoring the bond and 41% opposed. Election officials tallied 48,028 ballots, 28,166 of which were yeses and 19,862 were noes.

If results remain steady as officials count the rest — this year for the first time, mailed-in ballots postmarked by Election Day have seven days to be counted — LBCC will receive $16 million to construct a new agricultural center, renovate and reopen a child care center and make critical repairs to aging facilities.

"There’s no question that this is a tough time to ask for public funding, but the voters’ approval of this measure affirms a commitment to our mission of providing “Education for All” in Linn and Benton Counties," LBCC President Lisa Avery told Mid-Valley Media.

"With this support, we will be able to build a new Agriculture Education Center for our community and train generations of new farm and ranch technical workers, as well as future veterinary techs; provide safe and affordable child care to students and community members; and repair aging facilities that will keep our campuses flourishing for years to come."

Broken down by county, yes votes comprise 48% of the vote in Linn County, with 52% voting no.

In Benton County, the yeses are ahead of the noes by a 71-29 split.

If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers seven cents per $1,000 of assessed tax value. It would also open the door to a matching appropriation from the state of Oregon in the amount of $8 million for the agricultural center, totaling $24 million in community support for LBCC.

