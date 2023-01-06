Kotek taps fired GAPS superintendent Melissa Goff as education advisor

Melissa Goff, former superintendent fired from Greater Albany Public Schools, will serve as Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek’s education adviser, Kotek announced in a press release Friday, Jan. 6.

After serving in Albany for two years, Goff was terminated from GAPS under a no-cause clause in her contract by the newly elected school board in July 2021. The move came at a raucous meeting, with reaction among spectators split between for and against.

The reason behind the firing wasn't crystal clear. Board members did not publicly discuss their beefs with Goff and did not say why they made the motion to terminate the contract.

But political discordance hung in the air. Controversial among conservatives was Goff's dismissal of police officers from GAPS campuses, as well as the nationwide controversy over teaching critical race theory in schools.

Signs at that fateful meeting on July 14, 2021, said, "We Support Melissa Goff,” “We Support Our New School Board,””4 Goff 4 GAPS,” and “Fire Goff, Back the Blue, Say No! To CRT."

Other hiring announcements from Kotek, who is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9, include:

Pooja Bhatt will join Kotek’s education team as the education initiative director.

Ebony Clark will serve as the new behavioral health director for Oregon Health Authority.

“These talented individuals are ready to dig into the details and form solutions that will deliver results for Oregonians,” Kotek said in the news release. “I’m grateful to have strong leaders joining my team who are ready to take on three of our state’s biggest challenges: housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.”

It was also announced that Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill will retire this year after serving more than 30 years as an Oregon educator, and who directed the department for the last five years. There will be a national search to find Gill’s replacement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Goff will provide leadership and support on educational issues, including an expanded focus on supporting early learning and K-12 education-related agencies.

Most recently, Goff served as the deputy executive director for the Oregon School Boards Association. She served as superintendent of the Philomath School District from 2014-2019.