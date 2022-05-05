Kathryn Jones Harrison visits the Corvallis school named after her for the first time

The students at Kathryn Jones Harrison Elementary School in Corvallis — once known as Jefferson then Jaguar Elementary — received a special visit Thursday afternoon: Kathryn Jones Harrison herself, who laid eyes upon the school for the first time.

The school held a dedication event for the 98-year-old member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon, with more than 300 students, staff, community members and relatives of Harrison in attendance.

Students lined up in the gymnasium, where the event was held, and introduced themselves one at a time to Harrison. Principal Beth Martin said the kids had been asking when Harrison would arrive since the moment they got to school.

The students have been learning about Harrison throughout the school year, and they designed a quilt representing what they took away from her story. Each square of the quilt has a word on it, including “respect,” “restoration,” “powerful” and “community,” with a quote from Harrison in the center. It says, “Help me do and say what will help my people today.”

Harrison didn’t live an easy life; she overcame poverty, an abusive foster home and an abusive marriage to eventually help her tribe regain federal recognition during a time when the Eisenhower administration refused tribes formal recognition. She transformed it from a poverty-stricken community to the healthy, thriving group it is today.

Throughout her life she had 10 children and graduated from the Lane Community College’s nursing program at the age of 50. From there, she spent her life working to strengthen her community.

“Her story of resilience is one we are all inspired by,” Superintendent Ryan Noss said. “When our students enter Kathryn Jones Harrison Elementary School, we want them to feel inspired. This name change does that.”

In 2020, the Corvallis School District set out to change the names of three schools, including what was then known as Jefferson Elementary. The campus was named for President Thomas Jefferson, who laid claim to hundreds of human beings — despite famously declaring all men were created equal — and fathered numerous children with Sally Hemings, a Black woman enslaved by him.

Luhui Whitebear, co-vice chair of the Corvallis School Board, said this name change puts words into action to honor the people whose land we live on. Even more significant, she said, is the fact that Harrison grew up right here in Corvallis.

Noss said the district wanted to select a name for that school that would inspire students, honor Indigenous people and people’s connection to the land and represent someone who did social justice work and made significant contributions throughout their life. Harrison checks all of those boxes, he added.

“To say she’s an inspiration is an understatement,” Martin said.

The principal said she recognized the pain as well as the celebration that brought the school to this moment, and would make sure students knew all sides of the story.

“The telling of our honest history is something we are committed to,” she said.

During the ceremony, the tribal council sat at the front of the room and some members made speeches about Harrison. Cultural representatives from the tribe performed an opening and closing drum song.

Tribal council Vice Chair Chris Mercier spoke about how he has known Harrison longer than anyone else on the council, and how she inspired him to be a leader in his community.

“When you have a school named after you, that pretty much means you’ve done something with your life,” Mercier said. “Because your name is attached to something with a future of ambition.”

Once the opening prayer, song and speeches were over, Harrison addressed the crowd. She told stories about her life and what she remembers about growing up in the area.

“I’m just overwhelmed, humbled and thankful,” she said. “You’re going to get tired of me coming to see you.”

