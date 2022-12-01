It's what's on tap: Oregon State shares research with Science Pub

Sex, death and robots. Wave energy, forest fires and earthquakes. The groundbreaking work of women researchers. Two-time Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling. The migrations of hummingbirds and the decline of salamanders.

The Oregon State University Science Pub has tackled a wild and wide array of topics during more than 100 presentations.

Richard van Breemen, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at OSU, is the presenter. Registration is required to attend the event in person or view it online.

The OSU Science Pub was first held more than a decade ago as a way to make fascinating findings by leading researchers more accessible to the general public. The idea is akin to having a pint with a friend.

A bit of relaxed conversation via down-to-earth presentations can make complicated matters seem like they’re not rocket science — even if that is literally the topic.

Fittingly enough, the first Science Pub talk in Corvallis, way back in March 2009, was “Beer: A Tasty Blend of Art, History & Science.” The discussion also focused on OSU’s Fermentation Sciences program and its research.

OSU quickly discovered there was a thirst for the series with the packed inaugural lecture and other sessions.

“There were times people would come and there was no place to sit, hardly anywhere to stand,” said Nick Houtman, former assistant director of news and research communications for OSU. Houtman served as host of the OSU Science Pub from its inception until he retired in 2018.

Crowds of 200 people stretched the capacity of the Old World Deli, it became obvious that a registration list was needed for the event, Houtman said.

The OSU Science Pub formed as the global, grassroots “science café” movement was gaining traction.

Houtman said the local series started as a way to showcase the university’s researchers. And there’s a plethora of research being conducted at the Corvallis, Bend and Newport campuses, as well as around the world.

Last fiscal year, OSU research funding grew by 22% and hit a record $471 million, according to a university news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing, said it was important to discuss the discoveries, not just apply them. “We share this because people need to know what they’re getting from their public university. There are solutions and innovations that really make a difference in communities, people’s lives and the economy,” Clark said.

“We’re at a time when the value of higher education and universities isn’t as well understood and supported,” he added.

With the general audience, younger attendees with an interest in science might be inspired, too, Clark said.

Houtman said it was important to hold the informal lectures off-campus to make them more accessible, as many people aren’t comfortable coming to campus.

Forums often have tackled issues that could directly impact people’s lives in Corvallis, Houtman added, such as school readiness issues for children, nutrition, disease detection and natural disasters. Presentations also included humorous asides from research, or scientists would speak emotionally about their work, which would never be part of a journal article.

Tom Sharpton, an associate professor in the department of microbiology and the department of statistics, gave a presentation in 2016 on the human gut microbiome and its impacts on health and behavior.

“I was surprised at how well-attended it was, how engaged the audience was,” Sharpton said. “It was clear to me, and this was surprising to me, that the people are attending these science pub presentations have a tremendous interest in the subjects being discussed and they do their homework, so to speak.”

Sharpton also said it was critical for scientists translate their research and its importance for the broader public.

“At the end of it all, our job is to serve the public. They support the work,” he added.

Lately, van Breeman has been talking about his work to nonscientific audiences through numerous interviews with media outlets.

Earlier this year, he and a team of researchers identified hemp compounds that show the ability to block the process the novel coronavirus uses to infect people and cause COVID-19.

While natural products account for about half of all drugs currently in use, van Breemen said that natural drug discovery research is not a priority of major pharmaceutical companies and federal funding agencies.

Hemp, a rich source of natural products, is a sort of new frontier for medicine. Propagation of hemp was prohibited in the United States from 1936 until 2014, and many restrictions remain in place.

According to an OSU news release, the COVID-19 pandemic inspired a surge in natural products research and several laboratories around the world, including van Breemen’s, concluded that certain cannabinoids from hemp have anti-COVID-19 properties.

While there are plenty of opportunities for scientists to share their work online — and since the start of the pandemic, this includes the OSU Science Pub — van Breemen said there’s nothing like meeting people in person.

“It’s a grand idea. I’m so glad there’s such an outlet. There aren’t enough chances to go out and talk with folks,” van Breemen added.

To attend the upcoming OSU Science Pub in person, register at https://bit.ly/3H3ig82. Those who want to view the OSU Science Pub online can register at https://bit.ly/3gRYbqp.

Related stories: