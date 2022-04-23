Introducing LBCC's new Chinook Hall

Students on the Benton side of Linn-Benton Community College can now utilize Chinook Hall for their studies, a $14.5 million building that fulfills the college's final promise to the voters of the 2014 bond measure.

Chinook Hall, 931 NW Reiman Ave., was named to honor the Chinook tribes in the Pacific Northwest. It has six classrooms, two classroom laboratories and one lab prep room. Additionally, the hall has two large and two small conference rooms and collaborative spaces, staff offices and student gathering areas.

The hall is primarily for students in the Degree Partnership Program, which allows students to be dually enrolled in LBCC and Oregon State University.

"Completing the new Chinook Hall is a milestone moment for LBCC, and for the people of Corvallis," said LBCC President Lisa Avery. "It greatly expands our ability to serve the community with accessible, quality education, including stronger resources for our students who are dual enrolled with LBCC and OSU, community members taking personal enrichment classes, and organizations needing collaborative work space."

Saturday’s ribbon cutting ceremony began with the LBCC Choir singing “Build the Sky” as a way to celebrate making dreams a reality, said choir director Raymund Ocampo.

Corvallis School Board Co-Vice Chair Dr. Luhui Whitebear gave a land acknowledgement and spoke about the Chinookan peoples after whom the building was named. Avery and OSU President Dr. Becky Johnson spoke about their schools’ collaboration, followed by Simon Date, President of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, and Jeff Davis, Benton Center Director.

LBCC Student Poet Laureate Sophia Griffith recited a poem she wrote for the opening of the new hall.

Over the years,the building itself has served as a frozen vegetable processing plant, a bus barn and now an educational building. No matter the purpose, it has remained a staple in Corvallis, serving the community in various ways.

Construction began in May 2020, but the planning started well before then. A whole second level was added to the building, as well as many built-in energy efficiencies.

There are several new parking spots outside of the building, which will help with the overflow of the original Benton Center across the street, a building Avery said the college had outgrown.

Guests at the ceremony had the chance to walk through the new space and learn about the various programs LBCC offers while enjoying refreshments and music.

“We want students to feel at home in a space that brings talent and opportunity together," Avery said.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

