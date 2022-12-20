How Corvallis High students are wrapping up 2022 (literally)

Students at Corvallis High have been in the spirit of giving for the past four weeks, wrapping and shopping for presents to give to local families in need.

“It makes me not want to have my own Christmas presents,” said Megan Weldon, a sophomore at CHS. “Doing this made me realize how fortunate I am.”

Weldon sorted gifts alongside 18 of her peers in a classroom-turned-Santa’s Workshop on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 to prepare for the rush of families picking up their meals and presents. They’ve been working on this project — dubbed Winter Smiles — for weeks under the leadership of teacher Christa Schmeder.

“The kids in this class are not all best friends, but for four weeks, that all stops,” she said.

Schmeder has helped put on Winter Smiles for the past decade, and the number of families they’ve helped this year is far greater than any other year, she said. When the project first started, counselors and teachers took it upon themselves to provide gifts to the handful of families in need.

But as it’s grown over the years, Winter Smiles has become an all-school and community effort.

In pre-COVID-19 times, Schmeder said the number of families in need hovered around 17 to 24. This year, CHS was flooded with requests from more than 50 families for items such as diapers, hygiene products, food, gas gift cards, socks, shoes and much more.

Families provided an anonymous wish list for houseware, gifts and even Christmas trees. This year, CHS Spartans were able to answer nearly all of the requests, providing gifts that included bikes, a guitar and Lego sets.

First Christian Church raised $4,000 in three days for food boxes with high-quality produce, pantry items and food gift cards for every family. A local Realtor group contributed an additional holiday meal for every family to add to the boxes.

Families are picking up their gifts and meals throughout the week before students break for winter recess Friday.

While many students normally count down the minutes until school lets out, 19 Spartans instead listened to Christmas music as they shopped, sorted, wrapped and packed.

“At first I took leadership for the A,” senior Zach Robel said, “but it’s become a peaceful thing for me to do because it benefits everyone.”

For every one family in need, Schmeder said, it takes approximately nine families to fulfill that need.

“It makes it less daunting,” she said.

The students are already planning for next year’s Winter Smiles. Rachel Burnett, CHS senior and the senior lead coordinator for the project, is training next year's project leaders to prepare for another possible influx of requests.

“It’s a huge project, but it’s amazing,” senior Macy Swensen said as she stood at the gift-wrapping station. “It makes me so happy to know we’re making Christmas possible for families who need it.”

