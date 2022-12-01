 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How are they doing? How Corvallis parents can give feedback to school district

  • Andy Cripe

Parents with children in the Corvallis School District had the opportunity Wednesday night to provide input on board goals, what the district is doing well and what could use improvement.

Approximately 20 parents met with district leaders at Letitia Carson Elementary on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to discuss the 2018-2023 goals — student achievement, equitable systems, real-world learning, health & wellness and long-range facility planning.

Parents discussed strengths of Corvallis and the school district, barriers that prevent students from having a successful experience, issues around accessibility and suggestions for advancing equity.

There will be two more community engagement sessions open to the public:

