High achievement, big anxiety at Lebanon research symposium

Natalie Finlinson should have been studying Wednesday night, Dec. 14, reconciling the dozens of hours of course and lab work she’s racked up on her way to her third-semester finals at Lebanon’s medical school.

But instead, she was standing in front of a poster, nodding, smiling, and talking about hiking injuries in correlation to diet — her contribution to the annual Student Research Symposium at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Northwest.

“It’s a lot to read,” Finlinson said.

Brevity and geniality help — judges were rating the posters.

Second-year osteopathic medicine students aren’t required to participate, and those who do don’t always get their choice assignments.

But the symposium and all its preceding work is an opportunity for many to adhere their name to meaningful published articles or network with established professionals.

Researchers were gathered in person for the first time in about three years, in the halls and an atrium at the university’s newly opened College of Health Sciences Oregon campus where students are pursuing graduate degrees in physical therapy.

Publishing research is chaos.

Judges, research appreciators, supportive friends and teachers moved quickly between posters and hors d'oeuvres, students tried to answer questions about their research while remaining social above laughter and equally enthusiastic colleagues.

Finlinson’s research started with an invitation to go on a hike.

She already was setting up an intense second year at Western University’s Oregon campus. But a researcher offered her a chance to join a study, perhaps her last chance before transitioning in her third year to clinical rotations and more hands-on learning.

It was a setup, she said, but she asked friend and fellow student Jordyn Lacey to go along.

“Of course I want to go, that sounds like fun,” Lacey said.

COMP students contributed a medic team to a semi-regular youth hiking trip in Central Utah over the summer. Any work they did to address an injury was correlated to that child’s diet.

Data were crunched by a statistics team for months, then Finlinson and Lacey were among a group who analyzed relationships in the numbers.

Their findings: Children were less likely to be injured on a hiking trip in Central Utah if they eat beans, vegetables and red meat.

Finlinson said she will take something from the study.

“Probably that I should add more vegetables to my diet,” she said.

Faculty medical researcher Anu Räisänen said the presented research ideally reaches people outside the circle of students and teachers engaged in lively discourse.

She echoed instructors and college deans who said they want to see the event opened to the general public — a move that would help Lebanon residents see what happens inside its two Western University colleges.

“What is the benefit of your study if no one reads it?” Räisänen said.

But more public interaction would help medical students interact more with the people who may be patients, recipients of procedures or knowledge advanced by their work.

“I’m not trying to make all of the students full-time researchers. But it’s important that they do research,” she said.

Räisänen said the protocols and knowledge of diagnosing, treating, anticipating illnesses and injuries is advanced not only by clinical hours, but running experiments and asking high-level questions and measuring outcomes over many, many cases.

“That’s all done through research,” she said.