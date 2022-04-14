Here's what's going on in the behavior room at a Corvallis middle school

Cheldelin Middle School has found an unexpected solution to an age-old problem: how to calm down kids.

When the middle schoolers feel upset or out of focus in class — or maybe they just need a break — they visit the behavior room for a few minutes and learn how to garden.

Students spend however long they need, mixing soils and planting house plants and vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, squash and spinach. Outside in the courtyard, the students weed plant beds and grow radishes, cauliflower, broccoli and more.

Kylie Seaton, a seventh grader at Cheldelin, planted spinach and tomatoes Wednesday afternoon before returning to class.

"I come here when I need to take breaks," Seaton said, focusing on the task at hand. "Usually for five or six minutes."

The project started over the pandemic when behavior room staff members Shannon Robinson and Ty Smith began trading plants and talking about plants with each other as a hobby. They thought bringing some of their overflowing plants into the classroom might help brighten the place up a bit, so they did just that.

In the beginning, only a few succulents lined the windowsill, and then a science teacher donated beakers so students could see plant roots up close. From there, Robinson said, the project snowballed.

Teachers and administrators donated plants from their homes, and Robinson and Smith managed to secure a gift card from Bi-Mart and Wilco Farm Store for even more planting supplies. Robinson found a cheap greenhouse and set it up in the classroom, so students could learn about how those work as well.

Robinson said the gardening method has been successful at getting kids back into “school mode” because it’s easier for them to open up about what’s going on when they’re distracted and using their hands to do something productive.

“It forces them to focus and slow down,” she said. “It’s interesting to see them be so gentle with things after getting in a fight or destroying their class.”

Assistant Principal Jonathan Strowbridge noted how the kids are engaging in real-world learning and building connections with classmates they may otherwise have not talked to.

The behavior room is always accepting community donations of gardening supplies to keep the project going.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

At the end of the school year, students will be able to take the plants home and continue taking care of them. And by then, they’ll be able to reap the benefits of eating the vegetables they worked so hard to grow.

“A lot of the kids have hard home lives, so they come to school not ready to be students,” Robinson said. “Here, we calm them down without them knowing we’re calming them down.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.