Here's how students in the mid-Willamette Valley are doing in school

Public school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley appear to be tracking with statewide averages in a number of educational trends.

The Oregon Department of Education released on Thursday, Oct. 20 the 2021-22 At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which provide information about student and teacher demographics, readiness and success. Mid-Valley Media received an early copy.

Schools returned to in-person instruction last year, which means the data in these profiles can be compared to pre-pandemic years, according to the DOE. The pandemic still affected some data, however, especially with low regular attendance numbers caused by the delta and omicron surges.

“The 2021-22 school year marked the return to in-person instruction for all students across the state, but the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic still presented challenges that required strength, resiliency and resolve from all of Oregon’s students, families and educators,” ODE Director Colt Gill said in a statement. “Our communities and districts can use the information in this year’s profiles to provide every student with the support they need to graduate.”

Statewide findings

Hiring of school district employees rebounded statewide, although many local school districts have said they still have not returned to pre-pandemic staffing levels. The number of counselors grew by 20% since the 2018-19 school year, and the number of educational assistants statewide rebounded from last year as well.

For the first time ever, the profiles feature data on students in foster care.

College-bound rates dropped from 61.8% from the class of 2018 to 56.4% for the class of 2020, which is similar to nationwide trends between those same years.

The rate of ninth-grade students on track to graduate — meaning they earn at least one-quarter of their credits by the end of their freshman year — rose more than 9 percentage points from 2020-21, although the rate is still 2 points below the pre-pandemic 2018-19 school year level.

In Oregon, 83% of ninth-grade students were on track to graduate, 81% of the class of 2021 graduated on time and 65% of K-2 students were regular attenders, meaning they attended more than 90% of the days they were enrolled.

The graduation and completion rates for the class of 2022 will be released in January. Here’s how Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Philomath and Sweet Home fared in 2021-22.

Local districts

The Corvallis School District had higher percentages than the state averages, with 90% of students on track to graduate in ninth grade and 88% of students graduating on time. More than 70% of K-2 students regularly attended school.

In Greater Albany Public Schools, the numbers were slightly below the state average, with 74% of ninth-graders on track to graduate, and 80% graduating on time. Regular K-2 attenders ended up around 61%.

In Lebanon, K-2 regular attenders were slightly above the state average at 66%, although the numbers for on-track to graduation and graduating on-time students were slightly lower, at 82% and 77%, respectively.

The Philomath School District saw great success in attendance, readiness and completion rates, with 76% regular K-2 attenders, 91% of ninth-graders on track to graduate and 90% of students graduating on time.

Sweet Home School District also saw higher-than-average numbers, with 68% regular K-2 attenders, 85% of ninth-graders on track to graduate and 82% of students who graduated on time.

The profiles also include data on teacher retention and experience level, counselors, demographics, student proficiency in various grades and subjects and more. They can be viewed at https://www.ode.state.or.us/data/reportcard/reports.aspx.