Graduation rates: How mid-Willamette Valley compares to rest of Oregon

Oregon students in the Class of 2022 graduated at higher rates than their peers in 2021, reaching the second highest graduation rate — 81.3% — ever recorded in Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

The organization released the annual data Thursday, Jan. 26, marking gains for every student group compared to previous years. After a drop to 80.6% in 2021, the 2022 rates show most school districts are returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

Philomath seems to be the one main local exception.

Statewide, on-time graduation reached an all-time high for American Indian/Alaska Native students, migrant students and English learners. The graduation rate for students experiencing houselessness increased 3.2 percentage points to the second-highest level for the group.

“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless work of our educators and the individualized, student-centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” ODE Director Colt Gill said in a press release.

“There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”

Here’s how students in the mid-Willamette Valley stacked up statewide:

A dip in Philomath

While most school districts experienced gains in four-year cohort graduation rates, the Philomath School District dropped from 89.8% in 2021 to 77.6% in 2022. Superintendent Susan Halliday attributed the dip to the difficulty of returning to in-person learning and more students opting for a GED rather than a diploma.

“When we returned from comprehensive distance learning, many of our high school students weren’t ready to return to full attendance and the rigors of a classroom,” she said. “A lot of the year was focused on getting students’ social emotional well-being bolstered and reestablishing their ability to stay on task.”

The district’s numbers are a bit skewed because of its small enrollment: The majority of the 125 students in Philomath attend Philomath High School, which had an 89.2% graduation rate — well above the state’s average.

However, Philomath Academy, which helps credit-deficient students get back on track; and King’s Valley Charter, with a 2022 enrollment of only nine students; had a 51.5% and 66.7% graduation rate, respectively.

At Kings Valley Charter, each student accounts for more than 10% of the rate. Additionally, the students who chose to earn GEDs — 16 in 2022 compared to only six in 2021 — were not included in the four-year graduation cohort.

“Philomath Academy is living up to its purpose,” Halliday said. “It’s addressing many of the students’ credit deficiencies to bring them back on track and get them to a place of being successful.”

Other local districts

Students in Corvallis, Albany, Sweet Home, Lebanon and Monroe had higher four-year graduation rates in 2022 than they did in 2021. Students in Alsea experienced a dip in those rates, going from 47.4% in 2021 to 41.5% in 2022.

The Corvallis, Sweet Home and Monroe school districts were above the 81.3% state average. In Corvallis, 88.6% of students graduated in four years. Monroe students graduated at a rate of 85.2%, and Sweet Home students graduated at a rate of 88.1%, a full six percentage points higher than last year’s rate.

Students in Greater Albany Public Schools and Lebanon graduated at slightly lower rates than the rest of the state, at 81.7% in Albany and 79% in Lebanon. Again, however, both school districts saw rate increases from last year.

Statewide, five-year completion rates rose each year from 2014-15 to 2020-21 but fell last school year.

The dropout rate for the 2021-22 school year was 4.07% — a higher rate than usual — but that number includes some students who would have been counted as dropouts, or “pushouts,” in 2021, but were not due to pandemic-related changes in reporting.

“Each graduate represents an individual and family success story, a point of pride for their community, and a stronger future for Oregon,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement. “It will take focused leadership and increased accountability to continue our recovery and ensure that all of Oregon’s children are better served by our investments in K-12 schools.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.







Related stories: