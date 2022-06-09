Graduation extra sweet for College Hill students

Hundreds of people came to watch the College Hill class of 2022 flip their tassels from right to left, but perhaps the most important guest in the audience for graduating senior Fabiola Martinez-Ramirez was her 6-month-old daughter, Aurora.

“I will really miss the support I had at this school, especially while I was pregnant,” Martinez-Ramirez said Thursday night, June 9.

The College Hill high school program is a community like no other, and Principal Eric Wright said this is the most resilient, tight-knit graduating class he’s seen in his time at the school.

These students attended nearly half of their high school experience online, returning only for senior year to make friends before graduating. That year meant everything to students like Maria Coppola, who moved to Oregon from Arizona in 2020 and didn’t know a soul.

“It’s been a journey hopping schools,” Coppola said. “It’s special to know that I did it.”

As the students paraded through the gymnasium clad in black gowns to "Pomp and Circumstance," some wiped their eyes and waved to their families. It wasn’t an easy road for these students.

Teenagers come to College Hill from Crescent Valley or Corvallis high schools for a variety of reasons; maybe they slipped through the cracks academically or needed to take learning at their own pace outside of a traditional high school setting.

Whatever the reason, College Hill’s alternate pathway program provides each student with the guidance and support needed to succeed in their own timeline. For Jesse Martin, enrolling at College Hill wasn’t a requirement, but their own choice.

“Even though I heard and still hear the rumors other kids say about us, I chose to come here,” Martin said in their graduation speech. “After hearing about the potential teachers help create for students here, I could tell this was one of the best decisions I had made for myself.”

Forty-eight students, Wolverines, graduated Thursday night, nine of whom earned their GEDs and eight successfully completed the Urban Farm program.

So, what will these students miss the most from high school?

“I’ll miss meeting new friends,” 16-year-old graduate Jacob Wilmot said, donned in funky rainbow glasses and a matching lei.

“I’ll miss soccer and school sports,” Thomas Shirai said. “But I’m relieved – it feels like a chip off my shoulder.”

Some of the students will be attending Linn-Benton Community College, trade programs and even Oregon State University. Whatever the next chapter is for these students, Wright said he knows it will be bright.

“At College Hill I didn’t just feel seen; I felt heard,” senior Ethan Morales saud addressing his peers. “Here, my education wasn’t a hurdle but an asset and an opportunity to make me stronger and push me forward.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

