GAPS to hire unvaccinated employees in July

Greater Albany Public Schools will hire unvaccinated staff members with medical and religious exemptions starting July 1. Incoming Superintendent Andy Gardner made this decision in an effort to remedy the staffing shortage the district faced this school year.

“We have some critical shortages of staff, which the decision would help to alleviate,” Gardner said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media. “It may not solve everything, but will be a first step as we try to get our school system fully staffed.”

Gardner said he consulted with GAPS administrators and health staff when making the decision to hire unvaccinated employees, which he said will hopefully help the district resume normal operations.

Interim Superintendent Rob Saxton said the district must take “reasonable steps” to match the changes of the evolving pandemic.

“We especially need bus drivers and substitutes to join our district,” Saxton said in a press release.

Over the course of the 2021-22 school year, many teachers had to fill in for others during their prep period because there were not enough substitutes to go around. In order to offset the shortage, Albany hired several “relief subs” to come to a designated school every day and teach in whichever subject they were most needed.

While most of the schools had a designated relief sub, some schools did not. Human Resources Director Heather Huzefka said it was difficult to fill the positions because people who decide to substitute teach do it so they don’t have to work full time.

The lack of bus drivers presented another issue; several routes had to be combined in order to transport kids to school every day. The district incentivized bus drivers by offering multiple bonuses throughout the year, with drivers earning bonuses upon completion of their training, after six months and after a year.

The district has allowed unvaccinated employees to apply for medical and religious exemptions throughout the pandemic, but has not allowed new employees and volunteers to apply for exemptions.

Gardner said he intends to allow exemptions for unvaccinated volunteers beginning in August.

The district requires regular testing of unvaccinated employees, and Gardner said he will continue to do that to maintain safety throughout schools.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media.

