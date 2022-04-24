Foul-smelling hallway at Corvallis school sent students home

The health of students and staff at Franklin School K-8 suffered after asbestos was removed from the flooring — considered a routine construction project for many schools in the Corvallis School District — over spring break, leaving behind foul-smelling air in the hallways.

Resulting complaints included headaches, nausea, dizziness, sore throats and runny noses. Some parents pulled their children out of school in response. Even worse, say some parents, was how the district managed the incident.

For their part, district officials say the process was strictly regulated by the Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency, and that people with varying sensitivities may have reacted differently to the chemicals used.

The project

The district contracted Oregon-based PBS Engineering & Environmental to approve the safety plan and NetCompliance of Vancouver, Washington to do the actual abatement, which consisted of removing floor tiles throughout the building and disposing of asbestos materials. The effort cost the district more than $500,000.

On March 28, students, staff and teachers returned from spring break to a work in progress. The new tiles have not yet been installed.

They noticed a strong odor wafting throughout the classrooms and hallways, according to parents, speaking both to the school board at its April 14 meeting and in interviews.

The fumes were a result of the off-gassing — a term used to describe noxious gasses coming from building material — of the “Safeguard Low Odor” product used to remove the adhesive of the previous flooring, according to the district.

It wasn’t long after school resumed that staff and students started to experience symptoms.

Because the school’s HVAC system works only in the classrooms but not in the hallways, two commercial exhaust fans were placed in the building to circulate outside air into the hallways and mitigate off-gassing from the product, according to district Director of Facilities and Transportation Kim Patten.

Informing parents

On March 31, concerned third-grade teacher Stacey Reese sent an email to her students’ parents, informing them of the construction project and the residual odor throughout the building.

Reese wrote that she herself had been impacted — she had “virtually no voice left” — and that more than half of her students were symptomatic or out sick.

For some parents, her email was the first they heard of the project. Franklin Principal Craig Harlow said he emailed a video message to parents and staff on Feb. 18 informing of the project, but many said they missed it.

A day after the teacher’s email went out, Patten and the school’s custodian team came to Franklin and scrubbed the floors, provided more ventilation and planned a safety response meeting.

On April 3, an industrial hygienist with PBS Engineering & Environmental tested for volatile organic compounds, a very broad set of chemicals, in the hallways and classrooms. The hallways tested 2 to 3 parts per million, while in the classrooms the volatile organic compounds were undetectable.

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health permissible exposure limit is 50 parts per million, but that is for workers who are around these chemicals all day for their job.

'Degraded air quality'

At the April 14 school board meeting, Franklin School PTA board member Troy Brandt requested a full chemical accounting for the "degraded air quality."

Patten said the district continued to air out the building by keeping doors open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day, in addition to daily testing for volatile organic compounds and cleaning the floors every weekend.

“The odor was atypical in our experience,” Superintendent Ryan Noss said. “Typically when we’ve removed floor tiles in the past, there hasn’t been a residual smell like that.”

At this point, the Franklin School PTA began conducting their own research into the air quality situation.

PTA member Rigel Woodside found out the Safeguard Low Odor product had been reformulated in early 2021 by replacing one ingredient with a similar ingredient. This new ingredient, called 2-(2-butoxyethoxy)ethanol, does not yet have established occupational exposure levels by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health.

It is unclear whether the district used the old or new formula in the asbestos abatement project at Franklin.

Brandt told school board members the reformulation was purposefully designed to to address health concerns. The old formula had higher VOC levels.

"Exposing our teachers, staff and students to unknown chemicals and then not taking appropriate measures to understand the exposure is unacceptable and should not require parents to uncover the health risk our students were exposed to," Brandt told the board. He declined an interview.

Meanwhile, the same project was underway at Adams Elementary over spring break, and Adams office manager Theresa Dawley said there were no reported concerns with an odor at that school.

One explanation

Noss said one potential explanation that the odor was experienced only at Franklin is that it is one of the older buildings in the district and that the cement slabs may have absorbed the product in such a way that a smell stuck around.

Although the district made an effort to mitigate the fumes after symptoms and parent concerns were reported, some Franklin parents do not feel the district took responsibility soon enough.

For example, in an April 3 email from Harlow to parents and staff, the principal insinuated that those who were symptomatic may have been experiencing allergies, rather than acknowledging a correlation between the fumes and the illnesses.

“As with other pollutants, the extent and nature of the health effect will depend on many factors, including level of exposure and length of time exposed,” Harlow stated in the message. “It’s also important to know that pollen levels in Corvallis last week were high with a pollen count of 8.8 on both Tuesday and Friday.”

Eating on the floors

The following week, middle school students ate lunch sitting down on the floors in the very hallway where the asbestos had been removed. Harlow said he made this call because the weather became too cold for the students to sit outside and the cafeteria was for elementary students only throughout the pandemic to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

When parents learned their children were eating in the offensively smelly hallway, they brought their concerns to the principal and district. The students stopped taking their lunch in that spot soon after.

Jonathan Stoll has two daughters at Franklin and said he found the principal’s communication “dismissive” and the decision to have lunch in the hallway a poor risk assessment.

“You’re going to trust the school,” he said. “Why would they lie to me?”

His confidence shaken, Stoll kept his first- and third-graders out of school for a week.

“Communication from the district is damage control at this point,” he said.

Rigel Woodside, who has three students at Franklin, took issue with his child eating in an “unfinished construction zone.”

“I haven’t been vocal until this happened,” Woodside said. “But this is really wrong because my kid got sick.”

He said the fumes triggered migraine headaches for his eighth-grader, who stayed home for an entire week because of the smell. His younger children experienced headaches as well.

Woodside wishes the project had been done over summer break, saying he believes this type of work needs more than a week to settle before kids are brought back into the building.

Noss told Mid-Valley Media that while this is not industry standard, the district will start testing for volatile organic compounds before children enter a building that has just been worked on.

“We are really committed to making sure that we continue to move forward and learn from this situation,” Noss said. “We want our schools to be great places for kids, and we're going to continue to communicate as we move through this.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.