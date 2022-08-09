Elected leaders visit OSU's wave center following Inflation Reduction Act

Governor Kate Brown, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley toured Oregon State University’s wave research center to learn about the role OSU students will play in the fight against climate change.

The visit to Corvallis comes two days after Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act Aug. 7, which attempts to tackle taxes, the cost of prescription drugs and climate change.

The O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory located on the OSU campus conducts research on coastal and nearshore processes, including what the elected officials came to learn about: marine renewable energy.

“Anybody who's been in the ocean knows of its power,” Granholm said. “That power can be used to generate energy to turn on the lights in your home, and that is very exciting because we're looking for clean renewable baseload power. Something like this could be an elixir for what is needed.”

The bill includes more than $300 billion to be spent on energy and climate reform, including $60 billion for growing renewable energy structure. The bill aims to lower carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, down from the 50% President Joe Biden was originally hoping for.

Merkley emphasized that Oregon has some of the best potential wave energy in the world, and with the wave facility at OSU, the state can be at the forefront of a clean energy future.

Wyden touched on how some fishing families and tribes have concerns about how these processes will affect their industry, saying he will be sensitive to their needs “every step of the way.”

“I don't believe that developing clean energy in the ocean and being sensitive to fishing families and the tribes are mutually exclusive.”