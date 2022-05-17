Early election results: Corvallis schools local-option levy passing

In unofficial election results, voters in Linn and Benton counties appeared to have renewed the five-year local-option levy.

The levy charges property owners at a rate of $1,50 per $1,000 of assessed value, raising $46 million over the next five years and accounting for roughly 10% of the district’s revenue.

With counting stopped for the night on Tuesday, May 17, preliminary results showed 70% of voters favoring the renewal and 30% opposed. Election officials tallied 13,555 ballots, 9,510 of which were yeses and 4,045 were noes.

If results remain steady as officials count the rest, the Corvallis School District will continue to support small class sizes, career technical education, the arts and physical education.

Benton County voters favor the renewal 70-30, while Linn County voters only favor the renewal by 57% to 43%.

Benton County officials estimated a 33% voter turnout while Linn County officials estimated a 26% turnout. Linn County voters make a small fraction of the total electorate in the district.

The levy was first approved in 2006 and has since been renewed twice. The proposed rate of the levy is $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

If it is not renewed, Superintendent Ryan Noss had said the district would have to trim the equivalent of 90 teaching positions, and average class sizes would jump by about four or five students.

