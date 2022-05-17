Did you know Albany's largest theater is its newest?

The largest theater in Albany is also its newest; amid a pandemic, the multimillion-dollar facility opened last year and has become a power venue for all sorts of events, for local schools and otherwise.

Technically, the Albany Performing Arts Center is housed at West Albany High School. But the Greater Albany Public Schools considers it a districtwide facility in which all schools can hold their plays and concerts.

It is also being used as a community space, with upcoming performances by the Albany Youth Orchestra, Willamette Valley Symphony and Legacy Ballet.

The project is the result of the $159 million capital construction bond Greater Albany voters approved in May 2017.

West Albany High — where the new center is located — received $62 million of this bond to create the auditorium, an auxiliary gym, a new entry way, upgraded career and technical education spaces, student commons, a new bus loop and new tennis courts.

Construction for these projects began in March 2019 and was completed in May 2021, with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony in April 2021.

West Albany band director Stuart Welsh is the point-person for all things to do with the center, and he said the district was originally hoping to have a performing arts center at both South Albany and West Albany high schools. Because of budgeting constraints, however, there could only be one.

“When we found out it would be just one, the realization hit that everyone would be coming here,” Welsh said. “So it had to be the real deal.”

The center is really quite the sight, with 700-plus seats, an orchestra pit, eight wooden concert towers and four cameras that livestream each event.

“At first we were concerned about the size, but it’s worked out well so far,” Welsh said.

The massive space could run the risk of dwarfing smaller shows that don’t take up as much of the stage as large-ensemble musicals and concerts. In those cases, eight wooden concert towers can unfold to create a rounded wooden shell around the stage, driving the sound forward and helping to not make performers appear swallowed up on such a large stage.

Because sound carries so well in the auditorium, it can create a problem for brassy ensembles like jazz bands. Fortunately, curtains can be drawn around the entire space to help absorb and create a drier, deader sound for these concerts, minimizing distracting echoes.

PLA Designs in Beaverton designed the theater, and Welsh said it’s been important to have a space built to support both theater and music events. Most stages, he said, support only one type of performance.

In the same wing as the theater, West Albany also has a video production lab and TV studio, a green room, black box theater, storage space and a scene shop. Welsh said it’s been a goal of his to integrate media and career technical education classes with performing arts to create a cohesive unit in the school.

Performing groups from other schools initially rehearse in their own buildings and then use the center at West Albany in the two weeks leading up to their show. Welsh said the students have adapted well to this kind of schedule, which allows them to get used to the huge stage before opening night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

South Albany held its production of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the center in February, and West Albany just finished its musical “Anastasia” in April.

A full schedule of upcoming shows at the center is available at https://apac.albany.k12.or.us/.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.