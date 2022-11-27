Crescent Valley alums invented a robot to harvest difficult crop

Seven recent alumni from Crescent Valley High School’s robotics club were granted a U.S. patent for an invention that took them four summers to perfect: “BroccoliBot,” a robot with vision that can automatically detect and sever one of the most difficult crops to harvest in the field.

Duncan Freeman, Abraham Mes, Genevieve Nelson, Micah Mes, Mae Evans, Genevieve Suaret, Danielle Scutero and Carter Precourt are the students who chose to spend most summers from 2015-2019 designing, building and testing BroccoliBot.

Some of these students returned to their old high school Nov. 21 to be recognized for their invention, which has the potential to make a true impact on broccoli farmers everywhere.

“It’s really fun to watch them grow and develop,” said Tanya Carone, the CVHS robotics club coach who oversaw the whole process. “They do all the machining, designing and strategy. We just help keep them safe and pointed in the same direction.”

Intellectual property attorney Paul Angello of Stoel Rives in Portland helped the students obtain the patent on a pro bono basis. He spent more than 120 hours gathering details about the invention, including drawings and software code information.

Angello has judged senior robotics projects at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science, and he said the high school club’s work would fit right in with everything he’s judged at the collegiate level.

“I decided to take this one on because I could tell it was out of the ordinary,” Angello said.

What's the deal with broccoli?

Harvesting broccoli, a cool season crop, is particularly difficult because it is very labor-intensive and one of the few crops harvested by hand. Field laborers are often unavailable when the crop is ready to be harvested, and high labor costs in Oregon keep broccoli from being a profitable crop.

The few available mechanical broccoli harvesters that do exist can cost hundreds of thousands, and often produce inconsistent results.

BroccoliBot uses a vision system that can identify the height and position of the plant to sever it with dual opposed cutting blades. It identifies the color, texture and distance of the plant to cut it with ⅛-inch accuracy. Broccoli stalks are commercially viable when they are of consistent, uniform lengths.

Peter Mes initially brought the project to the robotics team after learning of the Oregon State University Department of Agriculture’s development of a type of broccoli intended for mechanical harvesting. Mes also obtained a grant from the Oregon Processed Vegetable Commission, to assist in funding the project.

The students took BroccoliBot prototypes out into the field to test out the mechanics, although some students arrived unprepared, sporting bright white sneakers. Over four summers, the group built six prototypes.

Several students helped out in some capacity, whether it be building the robot, writing grants or helping obtain the patent, but seven of them put in the most work and saw the project through.

A garage origin story

With the school being closed for summer break, much of the hard work took place in Peter Mes’s garage, the father of two kids working on the project.

“I got to watch all the students learn,” Mes said. “They learned that they could do something where they started out with nothing, and they made it better and better.”

One of the student inventors — Abraham Mes — recently graduated from Purdue University and is now a robotics engineer in Indiana. He said he began experimenting with robotics when he was 14 but really took to it once he started school at Crescent Valley and joined the club.

His work on the high school project propelled him into what he is doing now: designing and building automated production similar to, but more complex than, BroccoliBot.

“BroccoliBot motivated me to keep going,” Mes said.

Ethan Chang, a senior in the robotics club at Crescent Valley, attended Monday’s event along with other current members to celebrate their predecessors’ accomplishment.

“Robotics projects are usually for competition,” Chang said. “It’s cool to see that we can actually apply it to the real world.”

Some of the student inventors have graduated or are currently attending college, some are working in the community, and some are even mentoring the current robotics club at Crescent Valley. While not everyone decided to pursue robotics as a career, all of their resumes gained more traction after listing the patent they’d earned as teenagers.

“Four years ago, they had a prototype running through a field, knocking out little pieces of broccoli into a bucket going, ‘That's exactly the right height! Our machine works the way we wanted it to!’” Peter Mes remembered.

“One of the most rewarding things was watching students jump up and down knowing they did that. They built that. It was their idea on how they were going to do it. … They're going to take that with them.”

A video of the BroccoliBot process can be viewed at https://cv955.com/broccoli-bot/

