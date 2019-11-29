About a dozen teenagers gathered Friday at the corner of Madison Avenue and SW Sixth Street in Corvallis.
At first glance, they were doing what teenagers do, their necks craned, scrolling through cellphones, munching on chips and listening to the “Hamilton” soundtrack. But upon further examination, they were doing what more and more teenagers do every Friday: They weren’t throwing away their shot.
The group was staging a sit-in at City Hall to urge action on climate change. The Fridays for Future campaign brought climate strikes into focus after 15-year-old Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks in April 2018 to draw attention to climate change.
(Similar demonstrations were held throughout the world Friday, days before the latest global conference, which this year takes place in Madrid.)
In Corvallis, several groups take part in the Friday sit-ins, but the huddle of teens in front of the City Hall building didn’t belong to any of them.
“We’re just a friend group that decided to have the sit-in,” said organizer Natalie Walter, 18. The group ranged in age from 12 to 18 and sacrificed a sanctioned day off of school to participate.
“If there was school today,” Walter said, “we might have had more people.”
She added that the previous strike held earlier in the month was conducted by a school-sanctioned group and that there may be additional sit-ins in the future.
“Worldwide, there have been climate strikes, and in Corvallis, there weren’t that many,” Walter said in her interest of organizing Friday’s sit-in.
The group planned to sit in front of the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. By mid-day they had broken out snacks and music, and had arranged their signs. Some slogans included “You know it’s bad if the introverts are out here” and “There is no Planet B.”
“As youth we feel it’s important for people to know we care about our future,” Walter said, with a wave of nodding heads behind her. “We think it’s important to act.”