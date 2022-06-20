Corvallis summer meal program begins June 23

The Corvallis School District will provide free summer meals at various locations in Corvallis and Philomath beginning Thursday, June 23. All children under 18 can participate regardless of household income, and students with disabilities can participate if they are under 21.

The United States Department of Agriculture funded free summer meals throughout the pandemic and waived many of the program requirements. Those waivers, however, are soon set to expire, meaning the program will return to pre-COVID guidelines — meals must be consumed on-site.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide healthy and nutritious meals for children in our community,” Tara Sanders, director of the CSD food & nutrition services department, said in a news release. “While the impact of this change may affect each participant and their families differently, we remain committed to serving healthy meals in a safe and friendly environment.”

Each location will serve meals June 23 - Aug. 26, Monday - Friday. Here are the locations and hours:

Garfield Elementary School: Breakfast 8:30 - 9 a.m., Lunch 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School: Breakfast 8:30 - 9 a.m., Lunch 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Letitia Carson Elementary School: Breakfast 8:30 - 9 a.m., Lunch 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Clemens Primary School: Lunch 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.

Osborn Aquatic Center: Breakfast 8:30 - 9:45 a.m., Lunch 12:15 - 1:00 p.m.

Orchard Court Apartments: Lunch 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Lancaster Bridge: Lunch 12 - 12:30 p.m.

