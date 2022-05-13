Corvallis students receive a special visit from author

Students at Letitia Carson Elementary School got to learn about their school’s namesake from New York Times best-selling author Jane Kirkpatrick, who wrote a historical novel based on Carson’s life, “A Light in the Wilderness.”

Previously Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and then Wildcat Elementary in the interim, the K-5 school became Letitia Carson Elementary in Sept. 2021. Three elementary schools in the Corvallis School District — Husky, Jaguar and Wildcat — went from being named after presidents to influential women of color.

During her life, Carson exercised her right to claim land as a Black woman for her family’s heritage, even though Black people were legally excluded from Oregon’s territory at the time.

She overcame many hurdles in her 70-plus years of life. Principal Eric Beasley brought a track hurdle into the assembly, telling students that, if combined, all of the hurdles Carson jumped over would be taller than the school’s building.

The students sang a song at the Friday morning assembly about Carson’s life and how important she is to their school.

Kirkpatrick said she was inspired to write about Carson when former Oregon State University students brought the idea to her. OSU acquired Carson’s land during WWII and has owned it ever since.

Kirkpatrick has written about 40 books in the last 40 years, and she said she is passionate about telling the untold stories of historical women.

Kirkpatrick’s book about Carson is for adults, and not much other literature exists on Carson’s life in general. Thus, the school is working to create a children’s book on Carson’s life so students can better understand their school’s namesake.

The Letitia Carson Project

In 2019, Lauren Gwin, associate director for OSU’s Center for Small Farms and Community Food Systems, had the idea to create the Letitia Carson Project as a way to tell Carson’s story and inspire Black farmers in the area.

OSU, Oregon Black Pioneers, Black Oregon Land Trust and the NAACP Linn-Benton branch are working together on a variety of projects to help make these goals become a reality.

Larry Landis, who used to be the director for OSU’s Special Collections and Archives Research Center, listed some of the projects for the partnership:

Working with the Ford Family Foundation to create a traveling exhibit of Carson’s life.

Creating a digital history exhibit with court documents, records and photographs of Carson’s land and relatives with funding from the Oregon Heritage Commission.

In June, doing archaeological work at the homestead site located in the Soap Creek Valley acquired by OSU.

A long-term goal of having people come to the site and working with Oregon Black Land Trust to make the land available for Black farmers.

The construction at Letitia Carson Elementary will be finished in October, and Kirkpatrick plans to travel once again from her home in Bend back to the school for a tour.

“I think being powerful is one of the most important things we can be,” Kirkpatrick told the students at the assembly. “And we are all powerful.”

