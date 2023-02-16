The students at Bessie Coleman Elementary School in Corvallis had the opportunity to learn about their school’s namesake from a direct descendant of “Brave Bessie” herself: Gigi Coleman, her great-niece.

Gigi Coleman has spent the last 10 years telling her great-aunt’s inspiring story to school children and other audiences all over the world. But having the opportunity Thursday, Feb. 16 to speak at the first school in the United States named after the first Black and first Indigenous woman aviator was “monumental,” she said.

The late pilot’s great-niece is passionate about making the world recognize Bessie Coleman’s achievements. She designed an aviation program, “Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars,” to expose disadvantaged youth to career opportunities in aviation, and even designed a Bessie Coleman Barbie doll.

In January, the U.S. Mint began shipping the first coin in the 2023 American Women Quarters Program, which honors the achievements of determined American women. The first coin of this program honors Bessie Coleman and her fearlessness that helped pave the way for future generations.

On the “tails” side of the quarter, Bessie Coleman is shown suiting up for flight with her biplane soaring through the clouds. The coin is inscribed with the date she earned her pilot’s license: June 15, 1921.

During Thursday’s assembly, Gigi Coleman dressed as her great-aunt would have for a flight in 1921. She gave an animated presentation as Brave Bessie herself and told the life story of the school’s namesake.

Bessie Coleman was born in Atlanta, Texas, to a large African American and Native American family. In 1920, she became determined to become a pilot when her brother, a World War I veteran, talked about French women flying airplanes.

She learned French, traveled to France to study at the Caudron Brothers School of Aviation and became the first African American and Native American woman to earn her pilot’s license.

In September 2021, three Corvallis elementary schools were renamed from three U.S. presidents to three influential women of color. Husky Elementary School was named after Bessie Coleman, Jaguar Elementary School was named for Oregon tribal leader Kathryn Jones Harrison and Wildcat Elementary School was named for Benton County pioneer Letitia Carson.

The three schools were previously named Thomas Jefferson, Herbert Hoover and Woodrow Wilson, all of whom are associated with racist practices.

Thursday’s events also included an evening renaming celebration with special guests from the Linn Benton NAACP, Corvallis School District Equity Leadership Team Advisory, Corvallis Public Schools Foundation, Evergreen Aviation Museum and the Washington Museum of Flight.

Principal Tracey Fischer said she was grateful to give her students the opportunity to connect what they’ve been learning about Bessie Coleman with her family members, adding that it provides an even greater opportunity to learn about her.

